3 Albums Every Late 2000s Scene Kid Loved

The scene kid era was more about setting ourselves apart from previous decades. Each decade had its respective fashion trends that coincided with pop culture. Scene kids had their own era in the 2000s, often referred to as the Myspace era. This era was defined by skinny jeans, teased and/or straightened colorful hair, tight colorful band tees, and the Vans Warped Tour. It was a beautiful time. Scene kids everywhere, myself included, were peak “scene” in the late 2000s. These four albums were loved by every scene kid.

‘bone palace ballet’ by chiodos

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Craig Owens’ flexible vocals mixed with Jason Hale’s virtuosic guitar were very distinct in a vast sea of post-hardcore bands in the 2000s. Their 2007 sophomore release, Bone Palace Ballet, was bigger and bolder than their 2005 debut. The album is the band’s masterpiece, finely curated and perfected with astounding production.

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Chiodos offered their best work on this album. They carry over Bradley Bell’s beautiful piano work from the debut record. Drummer Derrick Frost graciously carried elements of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham into a new era. The sophomore album is heavier than the first, and at times, much softer as well. It became a massive commercial success for a post-hardcore band, peaking at No. 1 on the Independent Albums Chart. Additionally, the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

‘suicide season’ by bring me the horizon

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For their sophomore release, Bring Me The Horizon transitioned from deathcore into metalcore. This was a great move, as metalcore was at the forefront of the scene-kid era. Suicide Season was a Myspace staple in 2008, and songs such as “Chelsea Smile” and “Diamonds Aren’t Forever” were common profile songs on Myspace. Scene kids often had images of Oli Sykes on their Myspace page too. In real life, his image was the centerpiece of countless scene-kid bedrooms as Oli Sykes became a poster boy for scene kids in this era.

‘witness’ by blessthefall

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This metalcore band created an easily accessible album for non-metalcore fans to tap into. In 2009, Blessthefall perfectly balanced clean vocals with screams on Witness. It was a successful effort for the band, selling 11,000 copies in its first week. It peaked at No. 6 on the Independent Albums chart and No. 9 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. The album features a block of notable tracks in the first half, which includes “To Hell And Back”, “God Wears Gucci”, “Hey Baby, Here’s That Song You Wanted”, and “Witness”.

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns