3 Albums From 1985 That Still Live Up to the Hype

There was no shortage of albums released in 1985 that went on to become beloved entries in the pop cultural archives. Here are just three that still live up to the hype, or earned much-deserved hype, more than 40 years later.

‘Rum Sodomy & the Lash’ by The Pogues

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The Pogues released their second album, Rum Sodomy & the Lash, in August 1985. At the time, it reached No. 13 on the U.K. albums chart, and it remains one of the band’s most beloved albums. While it would be another three years before “Fairytale of New York”, arguably their biggest hit, Rum Sodomy & the Lash features some tragically underrated tracks.

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“The Sick Bed of Cúchulainn”, “The Wild Cats of Kilkenny”, “A Pair of Brown Eyes”, “And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda”, and several traditional songs in distinctly Pogues-ian arrangements. Of the bonus tracks from the 2005 re-issue, the B-side version of “The Parting Glass” is a standout.

‘Hounds of Love’ by Kate Bush

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While Kate Bush’s fifth album didn’t get nearly enough recognition upon its release in September 1985, Hounds of Love found new life after the Stranger Things hype. Mostly, it put “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” back on the charts at a significantly higher standing. But the entire album is easily a no-skip.

Kate Bush diehards have always known this, but it’s worth repeating. The first side of the album had the big hits, “Hounds of Love”, “The Big Sky”, “Cloudbusting”, and of course “Running Up That Hill”. But side two features some of the most underrated tracks on the album that still hold up. “Waking the Witch”, “Jig of Life”, and “Hello Earth” are eerie, atmospheric, hauntingly beautiful tracks that deserve way more love.

‘Psychocandy’ by The Jesus and Mary Chain

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The Jesus and Mary Chain released their debut album, Psychocandy, in November 1985. Not only was this a crucial album for the band, it was important for the future of alternative rock. Out of Psychocandy came distinct elements of alt-rock that would eventually develop into shoegaze. Guitar feedback and noise techniques blended with pop song structure became the foundation of the subgenre.

While The Jesus and Mary Chain would eventually drift away from this distorted wall-of-sound style, Psychocandy is often included on best-of lists. These range from the specific, like best debut indie albums of the 80s, to extensive lists of must-hear albums before you die. Generally, it’s considered one of the premier noise pop albums, and sometimes even the only one you ever need.