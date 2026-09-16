3 Alt-Rock Bands From the 90s Who Have Reunited, Warming My Millennial Heart

In recent years, we’ve seen the return of defining 90s bands. As millennials’ nostalgia for the 90s is at an all-time high, we’ve been thankful to see these bands return. In most cases, these reunions result in the band sounding better than ever before, with maturity and discipline they may have lacked in their youth. Millennial parents all across the US are dragging their kids to concerts to see these legendary alt-rock bands from the 90s.

Oasis

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Probably the best example is Oasis’ historic return. The infamous Gallagher brothers split in August 2009, and the chance of a reunion seemed impossible. Throughout the years, the two used the media to diss each other, with Liam taking stabs at Noel’s solo career. This now seems premeditated, as their reunion has been one of the most successful in recent years. In July 2025, the band embarked on a historic world tour. They plan to repeat this in 2027 with a recent world tour announcement, following a short hiatus throughout 2026.

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The Smashing Pumpkins

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The Smashing Pumpkins officially called it quits on December 2, 2000, with one final show at The Metro in Chicago. This only lasted a mere six years until frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin revived the name, releasing new music. Guitarist James Iha and bassist D’arcy Wretzky were notably not involved. Ten years later, Corgan and Chamberlin again reunited for a surprise appearance. In 2018, the band officially reunited as The Smashing Pumpkins, with Corgan, Chamberlin, and Iha. Wretzky again chose not to rejoin. Since then, the band has released four studio albums, completely revamping their sound. They’ve toured and played major festivals, including headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2026.

Hum

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Hum returned in May 2026, marking the most recent return to excite millennial concertgoers. Their limited run of shows included headlining the Slide Away Festival. This was their first live performance since 2019 and their first following the death of longtime drummer Bryan St. Pere in 2021. Hum co-headlined these shows alongside Chapterhouse, who is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Whirlpool. Unfortunately, Hum has stated that they have no immediate or long-term plans for touring. Still, millennials were spoiled with this short run of performances from this groundbreaking group.

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