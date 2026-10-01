3 Alt-Rock Songs From the 90s You Can Play for Your Crush When They’re Not Getting the Hint

Got a crush who’s a little clueless? Feeling too nervous to just say what’s on your mind? These three alt-rock songs might help get the conversation started.

“#1 Crush” by Garbage

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“#1 Crush” was the B-side of Garbage’s debut single, “Vow”. A remixed version was included on the soundtrack to the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet. This version went to No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart, and Garbage gained further attention.

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This track is also good listening when you have a crush you can’t get out of your head. The lyrics are a bit more dramatic than your typical puppy love, however. “I would die for you, I would die for you / I’ve been dying just to feel you by my side” are the opening lines. It gets more intense from there. So, for 90s alt-rock fans who need to give their crush a hint, this is a great choice. But proceed with caution if they don’t match your freak quite yet.

“Please Do Not Go” by Violent Femmes

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“Please Do Not Go” was released on the Violent Femmes’ 1983 debut self-titled album. Strangely, this album often feels ahead of its time, like it should be from the early 90s instead of the 80s, especially “Blister in the Sun”. Either way, “Please Do Not Go” is another good choice for alt-rock fans with a clueless crush.

Unfortunately, this song also deals with unrequited love. A bummer for sure, but a good song nonetheless. The first verse sets up the dilemma. “Tell you man, I’m stuck on this lovely girl / ‘Cause to me she mean all the world / But then she like another guy / I fall down dead she never see the tears I cry”. This song continues with a melodramatic plea, “please do not go,” repeated in the closing verse. While this might be more of a song to comfort yourself with in the face of unrequited love, there’s the possibility it might work on your crush, too.

“El Scorcho” by Weezer

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“El Scorcho” appeared on Weezer’s 1996 album Pinkerton, and while it didn’t initially gain a lot of traction, it works for our purposes now. This alt-rock track has the speaker dealing with the dilemma of telling a girl he likes her, waiting for her to reveal her feelings, or doing absolutely nothing.

The chorus of “El Scorcho” could really do all the talking if you find yourself in a similar situation. “I’m a lot like you so please / Hello, I’m here, I’m waiting / I think I’d be good for you / And you’d be good for me”. What more can we really say that Rivers Cuomo didn’t say already?

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