3 Alt-Rock Songs of the 90s That Won’t Hit the Same After You Hear the Live Version

Oftentimes, a band performs such a jaw-dropping live version of one of your favorite songs that it stains your love for the original. From then on, whenever the track comes up, you admit, “It’s still good, but that live version was the best version.” I’ve been here plenty of times and can tell you, these 90s alt-rock songs won’t hit the same after you hear the live version.

“drain you” by nirvana

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Undeniably, “Drain You” is the perfect centerpiece of Nirvana’s Nevermind. The album served to break grunge into the mainstream upon release. The low-to-high middle section of “Drain You” contains elements of a wall-of-sound shoegaze effect.

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On October 30, 1992, Nirvana headlined the Reading Festival in England. At the beginning of the show, Kurt Cobain, sporting a hospital gown, was rolled onto the stage. In the gown, Cobain and Nirvana delivered the best possible version of “Drain You”. Noticeably, the band’s signature raw sound is showcased more than on Nevermind. Cobain had mentioned on various occasions his displeasure with the album’s production quality.

Officially released in November 2009, Live At Reading contains many tracks that are superior to their original album versions, including “Blew”.

“undone – the sweater song” by weezer

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In 1994, Weezer’s debut single became an instant fan favorite ahead of their debut full-length release. On August 25, 1994, the band performed “Undone – The Sweater Song” on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. For many, this was their first impression of the new band. Weezer has a distinct geek rock image, and this performance connected the dots for many fans. This is more like a visual debut of the band, and it fueled album sales.

This live version is slightly different from the album version, as the opening features overlapping stories and phrases. Rivers Cuomo, bassist Matt Sharp, and guitarist Brian Bell ad-libbed stories, expressions, and phrases in the opening. This is missing in the original version, which is simply an exchange between Matt Sharp and a longtime friend of the band.

“sucked out” by superdrag

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Often referred to as a one-hit wonder, Superdrag deserves much more recognition than that. They were a major influence on the next decade of emo, rock, and punk. Superdrag’s popularity waned in the late 90s due to a major-label merger. Sadly, they were dropped in the process along with countless bands and artists. The band was also ahead of its time, which played a role.

Their 1996 single “Sucked Out” peaked at No. 17 on the Modern Rock Charts. On September 3, 1996, the band performed the hit single of Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Lead singer and guitarist John Davis includes a closing guitar solo that should’ve been on the original track.

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