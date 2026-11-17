It’s not unheard of that a generation of artists will be massively influenced by the decade they’re born in. Even beyond this, studies have shown that younger generations, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are actually influenced by the years before they were born. This has led to many modern-day indie rock artists sounding similar to alternative artists of the 90s. Here are three alternative albums from the 90s that predicted the sound of modern-day indie rock.

‘Keep It Like A Secret’ by Built To Spill

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It’s no wonder that modern-day indie rock sounds similar to Built To Spill’s legendary fourth album. It is one of the most influential indie rock albums of the era. In many ways, Keep It Like A Secret has always sounded ahead of its time. We see traces of this foundational record throughout modern-day indie rock in artists such as Car Seat Headrest, Speedy Ortiz, and Pinegrove.

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‘Being There’ by Wilco

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In 1995, Jeff Tweedy launched Wilco out of the shambles of the pioneering alternative country group Uncle Tupelo. Initially echoing their signature sound, Tweedy’s songwriting transformed on their 1996 sophomore album, Being There. Though the album contains traces of that signature alt-country sound, Tweedy expanded into art rock on this release.

In the early 2000s, they expanded even further into art rock, becoming indie rock legends with their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Wilco not only predicted modern-day indie rock, but they practically invented it. Their massive influence spreads all over modern indie rock, with artists such as Pinegrove, MJ Lenderman, Big Thief, and Geese all citing them as a major influence.

‘Loveless’ by My Bloody Valentine

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At the peak of shoegaze in the early 90s, My Bloody Valentine released two major albums in 1991. The first was the Tremolo EP in February 1991. In November 1991, the band released Loveless, which is often considered to be the band’s masterpiece. Though the recording of the album was notably chaotic, it became one of the most influential shoegaze releases. Additionally, it ranks among the most influential alternative albums of the 90s.

Over thirty years later, traces of shoegaze and dream-pop are found all over modern-day indie rock. Artists such as Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, and Snail Mail have all cited My Bloody Valentine as a major influence. Currently, many young Gen Z artists are continuing to revive shoegaze, referring to Loveless thirty-five years after its 1991 release.

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