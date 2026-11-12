3 Alternative Rock Albums from the 90s That Were Just as Influential as ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana’s Nevermind was a huge moment for Seattle grunge and alternative rock in general. But it still gets a lot of singular praise, while other albums of the 90s that helped shape alt-rock are often forgotten. Those who were there remember the others, but for the new generation learning about alt-rock for the first time, here are three albums that were also important to the 90s rock scene.

‘Siamese Dream’ by The Smashing Pumpkins

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The Smashing Pumpkins’ second album, Siamese Dream, released in 1993, and more than 30 years later it’s still highly praised. At the time, this album launched The Smashing Pumpkins to mainstream success, despite the arduous recording process. The tension in those sessions worked to elevate the album’s overall sound, and it instantly became a fan favorite.

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Nevermind and The Pumpkins’ first album, Gish, both released in 1991. With the unexpected success of Gish, The Pumpkins were often hyped up as “the next Nirvana”. However, their impact on alternative rock brought an art rock influence as well. Double albums and hugely conceptual narratives became a calling card for The Smashing Pumpkins, allowing alt-rock to play with more artistic expression.

‘OK Computer’ by Radiohead

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In 1997, Radiohead released their third album, OK Computer. This was not only a turning point for alternative rock, but a turning point for the band. Their previous album, The Bends, still had a guitar-centric sound. Here, they leaned into abstract lyrics and surrealist influences, creating a dense mix of layered sound. OK Computer opened the door to Radiohead’s experimental work later on. It also invited more eclectic influences into alt-rock as a whole.

Even though Radiohead’s label had low expectations for OK Computer, it reached No. 1 on the U.K. Album charts. Since its release, it frequently comes up in discussions of the greatest albums ever made, among music critics and fans alike. Although there are some who feel it’s overrated and undeserving of the praise, OK Computer still had an impact on alternative rock of the late 90s. If anything, it bolstered the resurgence of conceptual albums in rock.

‘Achtung Baby’ by U2

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Released in 1991, U2’s Achtung Baby isn’t usually the first album that comes to mind when considering impactful albums of 90s alternative rock. But U2’s longevity, even by the 90s, had its own influence. This was also the album that brought U2 back from creative stagnation after a less-than-savory response to their previous 1988 album.

Here, U2 drew on the emerging alt-rock genre to produce something darker than usual. Achtung Baby was more introspective, personal, yet also easier than their previous albums. It didn’t get laid up by its own message or goal. Achtung Baby was just U2, pure and simple. The band also experimented with electronic elements, adding a dynamic layer to the album. Overall, Achtung Baby influenced alt-rock at the same time that it was learning from it.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns