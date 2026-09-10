3 Alternative Rock Songs From the 2000s That Were Too Good to Be One-Hit Wonders

Sometimes you hear a song and think, “This could be the next big thing.” Over time, you realize you never hear anything else from the artists. Suddenly, your favorite hit is thrown in the one-hit wonder category, only to be rediscovered later. These three alternative rock songs from the 2000s were too good to be one-hit wonders.

“Absolutely (Story Of A Girl)” by Nine Days

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As much as this song is a quintessential early 2000s anthem, the band never generated another hit like it. Nine Days released “Absolutely (Story Of A Girl)” amid a string of pop-rock radio hits, including “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind in 1997 and “Closing Time” by Semisonic in 1998. Listeners often got these artists confused with each other. Released on March 21, 2000, the song went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40, No. 2 on the Adult Top 40, and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“Bad Day” By Daniel Powter

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In early 2005, Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Powter penned an incredibly relatable hit. “Bad Day” captured the exact feeling of moving on from a bad day. The crossover hit had pop sensibilities, along with alternative rock and power-ballad characteristics. In the US, it topped the Billboard 200, the Adult Top 40, and the Adult Contemporary charts simultaneously. Powter’s follow-up single “Free Loop (One Night Stand)” failed to chart on the Billboard 200, but landed in the top 30 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Stacy’s Mom” By Fountains Of Wayne

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Diehard Fountains Of Wayne fans may dispute this one, but it’s true. “Stacy’s Mom” is the band’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it hit No. 3 on the Pop Airplay chart. Late great songwriter Adam Schlesinger penned the song, inspired by his own experience with a childhood friend who was attracted to his grandmother. He changed the lyrics to focus on a friend’s mother instead and drew inspiration from The Cars while writing the track. The band’s following singles, “Mexican Wine” and “Hey Julie”, failed to chart in the US, though they remain fan favorites. Adam Schlesinger was highly regarded as a songwriter and deserves to be thought of as more than a one-hit wonder.

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