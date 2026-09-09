3 Alternative Rock Songs From the 90s I Can’t Believe Millennials Forgot About

As time goes on, it can be easy to forget a song you once loved. Therefore, it can be fun to rediscover a lost hit you adored at a young age. Simply hearing the song at a store, on the radio, in a show or movie, or in a mention online can spark the memory. This is usually soon followed by a full listen to the lost favorite. As millennials are in their 30s and 40s, we may have forgotten about these three alternative rock songs from the 90s.

“Banditos” By The Refreshments

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When 90s alternative fans think of bands out of Tempe, Arizona, they normally think of Gin Blossoms. Many aren’t as familiar with hometown favorites, The Refreshments. Formed in 1992, the band self-released a debut in 1994, Wheelie. Many of the tracks were re-recorded and included on their 1996 album Fizzy Fuzzy Big & Buzzy. Their debut single, “Banditos”, became the band’s biggest hit. The track combines pop-punk with post-grunge, resulting in this late-90s alt-rock anthem.

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“What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” By R.E.M.

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Alright, I’m certain we haven’t forgotten about R.E.M. Those who lived through the 90s can easily remember the band ranking among the top US acts at the time. Aside from their most recognizable radio hits, such as “Losing My Religion”, many forget about this rock track. The title, “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”, comes from an attack on journalist Dan Rather in 1986. Two people attacked Rather, mistaking him for someone else, repeating “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?” The track showcases R.E.M’s rock edge, with Peter Buck’s distorted guitar ripping an anthemic riff to open the track.

“Stars” By Hum

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In 1995, Hum’s third album, You’d Prefer An Astronaut, fit perfectly into the pocket of alternative rock at the time. With bands such as The Smashing Pumpkins finding major success with Siamese Dream, Hum echoed their guitar-driven sound. Their biggest hit, “Stars”, peaked at No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock charts. Though the group disbanded in 2000, they’ve reunited many times since. Since 2025, the band has been active again, and fans have praised the return of this legendary 90s group.

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