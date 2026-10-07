3 Alternative Rock Songs From the 90s That Belong on Your Halloween Playlist

Now that we’re officially in October, fall 2026 has begun. The month is a huge countdown to a holiday that has never lost its thrill. In fact, Halloween seems to be more popular than ever. Over the years, the holiday has become less about kids and more about adults. Whether you’re a millennial who remembers the 90s, or you’re Gen Z or younger discovering music, here are 90s alternative rock songs that belong on your Halloween playlist this year.

“Do The Vampire” by Superdrag

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Arguably one of the most underrated bands of the 90s, Superdrag is often considered to be a one-hit wonder. In 1996, they earned a hit from their debut album Regretfully Yours. Their single, “Sucked Out”, peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. For their follow-up album, the band sensed their label wanted to drop them. They made the best of their studio time and hefty budget to create a masterpiece.

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Superdrag released their sophomore album, Head Trip In Every Key, on March 24, 1998. The lead single “Do The Vampire” was released weeks earlier, on March 2. The song became a college radio hit, though it never reached the heights of “Sucked Out”. If you’re looking for a 90s deep cut to surprise your friends on Halloween, add this underrated track to the playlist.

“Floyd The Barber” by Nirvana

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Die-hard Nirvana fans will quickly jump at this inclusion with “that song wasn’t released in the 90s.” You’re right, but many were unaware of the track from Nirvana’s 1989 debut, Bleach. Famously, Nirvana broke into the mainstream in 1991, becoming more than just an underground Sub Pop band. They became the most notorious band in the world in the early 90s. Due to this, their debut album was re-released in 1992. This introduced the whole world to the predecessor of Nevermind.

In track two, “Floyd The Barber”, Cobain turned the small fictional town of Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show into the setting of a horror film. Floyd Lawson, the barber on the 60s TV show, and the rest of the cast terrorize and abuse the narrator at the barber shop. One by one, each character takes turns assaulting the victim, who is tied to the barber chair. This spin on the happy-go-lucky sitcom is one of Cobain’s most underrated pieces.

“Dragula” by Rob Zombie

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It’s no surprise that Halloween is Rob Zombie’s favorite holiday. It’s truly his entire gimmick. His 1998 debut solo, Hellbilly Deluxe, capitalized on the singer’s fame from fronting White Zombie. His debut solo single, “Dragula”, became his signature track upon release. Cobain wasn’t the only artist pulling from the sitcoms of the 60s. “Dragula” is based on the drag-racing vehicle from the 1960s sitcom The Munsters.

It remains Rob Zombie’s best-selling hit to this day and his highest-charting hit. It peaked at No. 6 on the US Mainstream Rock chart. Most of Zombie’s discography is fitting for Halloween. Another track from the debut album that you could include is “Living Dead Girl”.

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