3 Alternative Rock Songs That Feel Like Bonfire Season

It’s officially bonfire season as we’re halfway through October already. As the weather cools down and we’re switching out summer clothes for sweaters and flannels, it’s time to grab hot dogs and s’mores to gather around the bonfire. These alternative rock songs will prepare you for your first bonfire of the 2026 fall season.

“California Stars” by Wilco & Billy Bragg

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Not only this track, but the entire Mermaid Avenue album has the feeling of sitting around a campfire, swapping songs on an acoustic guitar. It’s because the project brought the Chicago-based Wilco and English folk-punk icon Billy Bragg together to add music to Woody Guthrie lyrics. Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, compiled lyrics and stories from her father and sought to help further establish his legacy. She did just that, publishing numerous books and bringing together Wilco and Billy Bragg to bring forgotten song lyrics to life.

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This was a great songwriting exercise for young Jeff Tweedy, who was still establishing Wilco’s place in the rock world. “California Stars” became the most well-known track from the critically acclaimed 1998 album. Wilco continues to include the fan favorite in their setlist to this day. In 2026, Wilco, Billy Bragg, and Natalie Merchant joined together to perform Mermaid Avenue live for the first time ever as a unit.

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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There are many reasons why The Smashing Pumpkins fit this time of year. Beyond those, the band’s lighter side on songs such as “1979” makes for perfect bonfire music. It was the last song written for the band’s triple album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The song captures the feeling of fleeting innocence in a way that not many people can even explain with words. That’s what made The Smashing Pumpkins a special band for their die-hard fans. They’re experts in making their music feel personal.

“Half Dead” by The Mountain Goats

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John Darnielle has decades of music that fit the bonfire vibe. That’s kind of his thing: lo-fi acoustic songs that sound like you’re listening in on a songwriter penning the song in the moment. Aside from music recorded on a cheap boombox, Darnielle has also released polished studio albums, and they’re just as good. Comparatively, his 2006 album Get Lonely doesn’t get as much attention as its predecessor, The Sunset Tree. Both are loaded with campfire, but one in particular that has a warming effect is “Half Dead”. It’s a simple little song that’ll distract you from everyday sadness, much like Darnielle does in the lyrics.

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