3 Annoying Songs Millennials Never Want to Stop Hearing

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. Little things that remind you of a time and place you can never truly return to can be addicting. Oftentimes, nostalgia can give us rose-colored glasses towards songs that shouldn’t be good. Yet, it takes us back to a time of pure innocence, and therefore, we love these songs in a way that younger generations will never truly understand. Here are 4 annoying songs millennials never want to stop hearing.

“bLUE (DA BA DEE)” BY EIFFEL 65

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This dance-pop hit was everywhere in the late 90s. On television, in movies, and endlessly on the radio, this song was hard to escape. Initially, it was simply how catchy the tune was. For many millennials, they remember this song’s dominance at the turn of the century. It’s now a nostalgic track that reminds us of the new millennium. There’s nostalgia attached to this track nowadays, as it’s not played often anymore. In fact, it’s been years since I’ve heard this song in public, and I wouldn’t be mad one bit.

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“tUBTHUMPING” BY CHUMBAWAMBA

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It’s most likely the repetitiveness of the lyrics that makes this track annoying. Again, it’s nostalgia that attaches us to this track. When it came out in 1997, it was so catchy, and it was impossible to attend a birthday party without hearing the song. Kids loved it, and we were those kids. It’s another song that young generations may never truly understand. I’m not entirely sure we understood it, or even knew who “Danny Boy” was. Regardless, at some point, we’ve all chimed in on the chorus singing “I get knocked down, but I get up again / You’re never gonna keep me down.”

“axel f” by crazy frog

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That’s right, Crazy Frog, originally named “The Annoying Thing,” makes the list. The Swedish CGI-animated frog took the world by storm in the mid-2000s. Though it’s simply a cover of the Beverly Hills Cop theme song, the animated frog turned the song into something else entirely. Crazy Frog takes us back to our first cellphones and those annoying cell phone ringtone commercials. You couldn’t get through a commercial break without one of these ringtone commercials. But we loved it, and we’d go back in a heartbeat.

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