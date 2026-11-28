With the next James Bond film freshly cast, now we’re left to wonder who is going to handle the music. The tone of the song depends entirely on the kind of direction Denis Villeneuve wants to take the film. For almost the last 15 years, we’ve gotten extremely used to the highly dramatic ballad to match the intensity in Daniel Craig’s character.

But before that, Bond themes were drastically different. Everyone from Madonna to Chris Cornell to Duran Duran has taken cracks at what a potential James Bond song could sound like. Good or bad, having different artists try different interpretations allows us to avoid falling into stereotypes about what a Bond song should sound like.

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Given the current state of music, it’s very easy to speculate some names that could do the honors. We’ve narrowed down some of the options to three ideal candidates that could very easily do the honors for the Robert Pattinson rendition of 007.

3 Artists Who Could Deliver Some Quality ‘James Bond’ Theme Songs for The Upcoming Film

Olivia Dean

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Picking Olivia Dean is safe and frankly a little boring. After all, she’s the latest British star to take over the incredibly fractured state of pop culture. Her clean, quaint love songs about how easy it is to love her and pleading to come be the man she needs digest very smoothly. It’s pleasant soul that never overstays its welcome nor overwhelms any listener who will listen.

However, Dean does have a strong voice capable of standing up to any grand orchestration. Denis Villeneuve’s massive epics like his Dune films and Blade Runner 2049 serve as grandiose production arrangements.

Consequently, it’s likely he opts for recent tradition and pulls a retread for a bombastic ballad akin to the Daniel Craig era. Records like “A Couple Minutes” prove that she can pierce through those slower, bigger slow burners to lend dramatic weight. If the goal was to pick a recognizable name that will hit the markers and prevent any overthinking, Olivia Dean will do the trick.

Dev Hynes/Blood Orange

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What happened to James Bond having sexy, sleek music? After all, his whole deal is that he’s a sensual ladies’ man who’s just as effective at sweeping women off their feet as he is with his work in the field. The grizzled, violent nature of the Craig era lent to the weight and drama in the music. His suave charm took on a slightly different note because of the general stoicism.

But what if we bypass all of that in favor of something sexier? That’s where Dev Hynes could theoretically thrive. Records like “You’re Not Good Enough” suggest we could have a Bond theme that actually wants to put people on the dance floor.

Additionally, a James Bond film wouldn’t be the first time Hynes has worked on a movie either. He’s already done the score for Olivia Wilde’s The Invite in 2026, as well as Master Gardener for director Paul Schrader. Even though he’s not a huge superstar, picking Blood Orange would prove beneficial with his past Hollywood experience.

Baby Rose

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Everything that makes Olivia Dean such a strong candidate for a James Bond theme applies even more to Baby Rose. Where the former typically opts for cleaner vocal results, the latter is significantly smokier and deeper, closer to old soul legends like Gladys Knight and her “License to Kill” theme. Denis Villeneuve films typically have a mystical quality to them that lends to that style, giving Rose a significant edge on the competition. Moreover, choosing her would cement a star that has been waiting in the wings for years.

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