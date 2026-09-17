3 Bands From the 2000s That I Can’t Believe Millennials Have Forgotten About After 20 Years

Millennials are now in their 30s and older, meaning the 2000s are now 20 years away. This is something millennials aren’t willing to accept, including myself. As 20 years have gone by, I can’t believe millennials have forgotten about these 2000s bands after 20 years.

Gym Class Heroes

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In recent years, I’ve heard little to no mention of Gym Class Heroes. Many may have forgotten how huge this rap group became in the mid-2000s. Their 2004 hit “Cupid’s Chokehold” had a literal chokehold on millennials, featuring Fall Out Boy vocalist Patrick Stump. The song sampled and interpolated Supertramp’s 1979 hit “Breakfast In America” and went to No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay chart. Additionally, the track peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2023, frontman Travie McCoy announced the band’s return after a multi-year hiatus.

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Matt and Kim

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Another 2000s group that hardly gets any mention is Matt and Kim. This duo penned the quintessential indie rock anthems “Daylight” and “Good Ol’ Fashion Nightmare” from their 2009 album Grand. It’s a misconception that the band split up following Matt and Kim’s romantic relationship ending. Instead, the band has only taken brief hiatuses and continues to work together to this day. In a live setting, the band is arguably stronger than ever.

The Ting Tings

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This indie pop duo formed in 2007, becoming England’s next major pop group. Throughout the 2000s, duos became more common. Their 2008 debut, We Started Nothing, truly did start something when it went to No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart. Their lead single, “That’s Not My Name”, became a huge dance-pop hit, peaking at No. 1 on the US Dance Pop Songs Chart. In their homeland, the band earned a No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. They successfully followed up with “Shut Up And Let Me Go”, which went to No. 1 on the US Dance Pop Songs Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

The duo became overwhelmed with this newfound fame and began distancing themselves from it by experimenting throughout the 2010s. The Ting Tings continue that with their most recent 2025 album, Home, released independently while Katie White and Jules De Martino raise a family in Ibiza, Spain.

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