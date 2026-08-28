3 Bands From the 90s That Are Planning Triumphant Returns in 2027

As we near the end of August, the next year is right around the corner. It’ll be here before you know it. We’ve already got a few exciting returns lined up for 2027, and this is what we know so far. These 3 bands from the 90s are planning to make a triumphant return in 2027.

soundgarden

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In 2025, Taylor Momsen, singer of The Pretty Reckless, joined Soundgarden on stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Together, they performed “Rusty Cage”, which satisfied die-hard Soundgarden fans. On September 9, 2026, Momsen will once again front Soundgarden at the halftime show for the NFL season opener. The game will be a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Additionally, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is expected to join the band. Soundgarden is currently in the studio, with a new release expected in early 2027. The new release will feature unreleased vocals from the late singer, Chris Cornell.

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4 Non Blondes

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In 2027, 4 Non Blondes will release their first studio album in 34 years. Their only studio album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, was a huge success in 1992. It generated the hit “What’s Up?” which has become a millennial anthem. The album peaked at No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 13 on the US Billboard 200. Initially, it seemed as though this new album would be released at the end of 2026, but it appears the date will be moved to 2027. An official date has yet to be announced, though. In the meantime, we can patiently wait for a few more months, as we’ve waited for 34 years.

Faith No More

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In January 2027, Faith No More reunited with lead singer Mike Patton for a reunion tour. This will be his first return with the group since 2015. Initially, the band and Patton planned to reunite in 2021. Struggles with Patton’s mental health deterred these plans. In recent years, Patton has remained active, collaborating with artists such as The Avett Brothers. With the Avett Brothers, an album titled AVTT/PTTN was released in November 2025. Patton toured with the group to promote the album in 2026.

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