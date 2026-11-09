3 Bands Kurt Cobain Loved That Deserve Another Listen

There’s no denying, Kurt Cobain was a cultural icon of the 1990s. Not only did Nirvana take alternative rock into the mainstream in September 1991, but they also introduced fans to underground music of the 70s and 80s. This gave some of Cobain’s major influences a platform in the 90s to join the mainstream. Notably, bands such as Pixies, Sonic Youth, and Melvins directly influenced the band and get the most recognition for doing so. Here are 3 bands that Kurt Cobain also loved that deserve another listen and more credit.

The Vaselines

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The Vaselines are a Scottish alternative rock band, formed in 1986. The duo, based in Glasgow, featured songwriters Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee. Kurt Cobain once claimed The Vaselines are “his favorite songwriters in the whole world.” Nirvana covered a handful of songs from the group, including “Son Of A Gun” and “Molly’s Lips”, included on their 1992 compilation Incestide. They later covered “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam” live on MTV Unplugged in November 1993.

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Beat Happening

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It’s general knowledge that Cobain emerged from the underground scene in the Pacific Northwest. He notably lived in Olympia, specifically during Nirvana’s formative years. One of his favorite local groups was Beat Happening, an indie pop band from Olympia. The band formed in 1982, with band leader Calvin Johnson co-founding K Records that same year. It’s an independent record label out of Olympia that later released early releases by artists such as Modest Mouse, Built To Spill, Beck, and more.

Cobain loved K Records so much that he got their shield logo tattooed on his forearm. He did so to remind himself where he came from as a youth, hanging around the local DIY scene in Olympia.

Cheap Trick

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As much as Cheap Trick gets their due recognition in the world of classic rock, they don’t get nearly enough credit for their influence on alternative rock. Countless alternative bands of the 90s, including Nirvana, openly admitted their love for Cheap Trick. This may be lesser-known, though, as the band had a variety of different sounds in their heyday. It’s often overlooked, but Cheap Trick’s influence contributed heavily to the creation of grunge and even predicted it in songs such as “Auf Wiedersehen”.

In the liner notes of the 1992 compilation Incesticide, Cobain stated: “I’ll be the first to admit, we’re the 90s version of Cheap Trick.” He used this mentality to explain to producer Steve Albini which direction he wanted Nirvana to go for their third album, In Utero. Albini was notably a massive Cheap Trick fan, and it was known by anyone who worked with him.

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