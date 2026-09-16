3 Bands Who Pioneered 2000s Post-Britpop

Throughout the early to mid 90s, Britpop emerged in the UK, dominating the charts. Bands such as The La’s pioneered this wave, but Oasis and Blur capitalized on the movement. Their highly publicized feud fueled their popularity, and the genre reached its peak around 1996.

This also marked the decline of Britpop from 1997 into the early 2000s. Following this, bands carrying the torch were dubbed post-Britpop, and their sound stripped away some of the punk elements true to 90s Britpop. Their sound was more melodic musically, and introspective and serious lyrically.

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In the 2000s, these four bands pioneered post-Britpop after the decline of 90s Britpop.

Coldplay

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This band is among the most notable to pick up where Britpop left off. Their debut, Parachutes, set the band apart from 90s Britpop with a more sensitive approach. Coldplay pioneered the post-Britpop sound that many would emulate throughout the 2000s. Their breakout hit “Yellow” is the first in a string of defining post-Britpop hits the band generated. Soon, Coldplay became one of the most successful and influential groups of the 2000s.

Snow Patrol

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When Snow Patrol’s song “Run” became their breakthrough hit in 2004, critics immediately compared the band to Coldplay. Specifically, many compared the track to Coldplay’s “Yellow”. What many don’t realize is that Snow Patrol’s debut album was released a full two years before Coldplay’s. The band had already released two albums by 2004: Songs For Polar Bears (1998) and When It’s All Over We Still Have To Clear Up (2001). Both are early examples of the post-Britpop movement. “Run” was included on their third album, Final Straw, released in 2003.

Following this, the band penned their biggest hit, “Chasing Cars”, from their 2006 album Eyes Open. It went to No. 1 on multiple adult charts and No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100. However, this hit didn’t help them shake their comparisons to Coldplay.

Keane

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Keane’s 2004 debut album, Hopes And Fears, became one of the best-selling UK albums of the decade. This was fueled by the band’s massive hit “Somewhere Only We Know”. The hit continued a historic trend of piano-driven pop rock hits from the UK that dates back to The Beatles. Keane brilliantly echoed generations of British music with this album, which went to No. 1 in the UK and became the second-best-selling UK album in 2004. Their next three albums also went to No. 1 in the UK, making them one of the most successful post-Britpop groups of the 2000s.

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