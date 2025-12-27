3 Best New Tech Gadgets of 2025: A Breakdown

One more year down, and one more year on which to look back at all the gadgets that made their debuts in 2025. Here’s a backward glance at the three best pieces of tech of the year that impressed me the most.

1. MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Air M4 is the best MacBook for most people. Gone are the days in which you had to balance the MacBook Air’s portability and entry-level price (for Apple, that is) against performance.

Serious video and photo editors will still want to pick up the MacBook Pro, but the MacBook Air M4’s Apple-designed M4 chip is more than powerful enough for most tasks.

2. Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony’s over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones got a sequel this year in the form of the (deep inhalation) WH-1000XM6. These are the first new flagship headphones from Sony since the predecessor, the WH-1000XM5, launched in mid-2022.

The WH-1000XM6 was more evolutionary than revolutionary. Sony says the WH-1000XM6’s HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 is seven times faster than the processor of the previous-generation WH-1000XM5, and its 12 microphones “allow for more accurate and adaptive noise cancellation to fit the user’s environment” compared to the WH-1000XM5’s eight microphones.

3. DJI Mavic 4 Pro

Chinese brand DJI dominates the consumer drone market, and so it was with frustration that American fans realized they couldn’t receive the latest model, the Mavic 4 Pro, earlier this year, along with the rest of the world.

Well, DJI finally launched it in October, ahead of a December 23, 2025, deadline by which it ultimately was put on an FCC list prohibiting it from introducing new drones to the American market. DJI is allowed to keep selling drones that it introduced to the US before the ban, so the Mavic 4 Pro is safe. It just might be the last new DJI drone the US gets for quite a while.