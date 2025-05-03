3 Black Metal Bands You Should Know But Probably Don’t

I love black metal. I really do. An early version of this article had me sounding more like a mournful victim of things in the genre that irk me, but I decided to trash that and try to stay positive.

The theatrics, the grimy vocals, the blastbeast drumming, the spiked battle gauntlets, f**king CORPSE PAINT… I just get such a kick out of it. It’s excessive and dramatic and morose and entirely up my alley.

Videos by VICE

There are probably a lot of black metal bands you’ve heard of, like Mayhew, or Behemoth, or Cradle of Filth, or Darkthrone, but there’s a whole world of infernal music out there that you might not be aware of. So let’s start with a band you definitely don’t know, but absolutely should…

1. Occult Blood

Play video

Hailing from the beautifully gloom-ridden Pacific Northwest are Occult Blood, a young black metal band whose sound I would describe as paying homage to the second-wave of black metal from the early ’90s with splashes of death and doom.

Aesthetically, Occult Blood play in hooded robes on stages often full of smoke and solid red light, so between the musical onslaught and visual theatrics, their show quite literally feels like you’ve descended into Hell.

I can attest to this because I live in Eugene, Oregon, where Blood Occult is from, and I have seen them live about three times. I’ve witnessed them open for much bigger bands, who you definitely DO know, and they completely overshadow the headliners.

Now, I want to be transparent and clarify that I don’t personally know Occult Blood, and they don’t know me, so this is not some ploy to help out friends or anything (but I would definitely do that because I am shameless). I’m just a fan who wants so many more people should hear them.

2. It Is Dead

Play video

One thing I think is important to get out of the way when talking about black metal—at least for me—is making sure to say that racist National Socialist Black Metal can f**k off the way off. (Also, Burzum is a piece of s**t and his “influence” on the genre is profoundly overrated. I said what I said.)

Some fellas who I know would back me up on this are the guys in It Is Dead, self-proclaimed black metal crust-punks from the Midwest. The band is politically driven and passionately anti-fascist, which is refreshing in the black metal scene.

Masked-up and full of indignation, It Is Dead are hellbent on being a rallying force for working-class underdogs, and their new album—Liberate, Upon the Alter of Freedom—is packed with fast, angry anthems to get your blood boiling for all the right reasons.

3. Hulder

Play video

OK, so we’ve covered a couple of bands you definitely don’t know, but here’s one you probably don’t know but should: Hulder. Also hailing from the PNW (I know you won’t believe me but swear to god that wasn’t intentional), this black metal band began as a one-woman project by Belgium-born, US-residing Hulder and has since grown into a full-blown dark coven.

Hulder has a few albums under their belt, with the most recent being 2024’s Verses in Oath, an unholy evolution of the band’s folk-lined black metal. However, I’ve chosen to include the “Upon Frigid Wings” music video here (above), from Hulder’s second album, Godslastering: Hymns of Forlorn Peasantry, because I think it’s a perfect place to start.