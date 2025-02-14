3 Bob Dylan Anti-Love Songs to Add to Your Anti-Valentine’s Day Playlist

In the world of folk, and one could argue music as a whole, Bob Dylan stands out as one of the sharpest tongues of all. The man could be scathing. Smiling at you as the knife slipped in your back in the form of a few choice lyrics. Just ask his ex-girlfriends. He’d dump them on stage while singing a breakup song with another woman as they watched! Grinning as he gazed over the mic.

So, when it comes to breakup songs that feel as far from romantic or loving as possible, he just might be the perfect artist. For Dylan, being alone and, thus, free was all he wanted. The space to shape-shift is all he craved. Maybe a girlfriend would help occupy that space for a bit. But in the long run, no thank you.

Sound familiar? Maybe this Valentine’s Day you need some of that scathing Dylan energy to cleanse your spirit. If so, the songs below are perfect for you. Here are three of Bob Dylan’s best anti-love songs just in time for the holiday.

“It Ain’t Me Babe” from Another Side of Bob Dylan (1964)

You want a partner? You want someone to support you? Well nuts to you! That ain’t me, so stop trying to turn me into that!

That’s the message Bob Dylan sings here, ironically with Joan Baez, with whom he was famously romantically involved. And who knows who might have been looking at the two of them coyly singing this song from the audience. But no matter the love triangles you may be tangled in, this song will empower you to feel free as you eschew any desire for companionship and stand on your own two feet.

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963)

Speaking of standing on your own two feet, this tune is all about departure. Even if you’re leaving the room of the smartest, funniest, most beautiful person, it’s okay to bounce before dawn and travel on.

This song from Dylan tells the person he’s leaving that it’s alright and not to worry. This is all part of life. Even if some pangs return and you want to reconnect—it ain’t no use. Pushing forward is all there is for this singer. And the same can be for you if you need it to be so.

“ISIS,” from Desire (1976)

An incredible song about the pain of breakup. This time, the singer (Bob Dylan) is not the one with the power—not the person who did the breaking up. Instead, the singer has been dumped. And he can’t take it, he’s in such pain. He meets a stranger who then takes him on a long journey.

As it turns out, it wasn’t one of any real import. Instead, it just took the singer’s mind off all the stuff that comes with a breakup. An elaborate plan by that stranger. So, if you’re mid-breakup, do anything to get your mind off it all. Take this track as inspiration.