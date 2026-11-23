These three U.K. bands were influential in several 90s rock scenes, and they’re worth a listen for fans of British indie rock or Britpop. While these bands weren’t huge in the U.S. like they were at home, they still had an influence on some aspects of 90s American alt-rock. Take a listen and see if you can spot the similarities.

Teenage Fanclub

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Scottish indie rock band Teenage Fanclub formed in 1989, and went on to have a decent impact on U.S. alt-rock in the 90s and beyond. Their 1991 album Bandwagonesque was their commercial breakthrough, bringing them wider success across the pond. Kurt Cobain was a fan, and praised them regularly in interviews. In 1992, they supported Nirvana on tour.

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Teenage Fanclub’s sound evolved from the noisy, messy chaos of their early work to a more polished, deliberate rock sound. Starting with Bandwagonesque, what would become their signature sound started to develop. They introduced more collaborative songwriting, intentional hooks, and fuzzed out guitar riffs. While their popularity eventually waned in the U.S., their sound still had an impact on the alt-rock scene as emerging artists found inspiration with them.

Ocean Colour Scene

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Ocean Colour Scene formed in Birmingham in 1989, finding success during the Britpop years. In 1995, they caught Noel Gallagher’s attention, who brought them on tour with Oasis. When they released their third album, Marchin’ Already, in 1997, they hit No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart. They earned international success from this album, becoming a staple in the Britpop and 90s indie rock scenes.

Notably, Ocean Colour Scene supported Oasis at one of their 1996 Knebworth Festival shows. They played to an audience of 125,000 which took them to the peak of their popularity. Following this, they continued to release studio albums into 2013. Their indie rock/Britpop sound has also been captured on several live albums, releasing seven between 2002 and 2017.

The Bluetones

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The Bluetones formed in West London in 1993, and became a staple band of the post-Britpop era. They released their debut album, Expecting to Fly, in 1996, just as the Britpop fanaticism was starting to fade after the Blur vs Oasis chart battle. The Bluetones came at just the right time to bolster a growing U.K. indie rock scene.

They had a breakthrough almost immediately, after spending several years gigging around London and supporting bands like Supergrass, The Charlatans, and Shed Seven. The Bluetones cited 60s band Buffalo Springfield as a major influence on their first album, which actually knocked Oasis’ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? off the top of the album chart for an entire week. The Bluetones didn’t make as much of a splash in the U.S., but they’re worth a listen for those into any kind of indie and alt rock.

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