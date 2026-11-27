The list of post-punk bands that inspired the indie rock wave is nearly endless. But these three bands from the UK deserve a spotlight. They were innovative, unique, and influential in the 80s post-punk scene, which went on to directly inspire indie rock.

Dog Faced Hermans

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Dog Faced Hermans formed in Scotland in 1986, initially in the UK anarcho-punk scene which also birthed bands like Chumbawamba. But Dog Faced Hermans eventually became more post-punk in their sound, utilizing elements of jazz, ambient and noise music, and even folk. Their sound was a bit unorthodox in the punk scene at the time for incorporating trumpet and other brass instruments.

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They released five studio albums in their time, beginning with Humans Fly in 1988 and ending with Those Deep Buds in 1994. Their anarcho-punk circle also included The Ex, who they toured and recorded with in the 90s. Dog Faced Hermans disbanded in 1995, after releasing their final two albums with Jello Biafra’s label Alternative Tentacles.

The Psychedelic Furs

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Formed in London in 1977, The Psychedelic Furs gained increased traction in the late-80s after their song “Pretty in Pink” was used in the John Hughes film Pretty in Pink. But prior to that, they were already a staple of British post-punk. Their second album, Talk Talk Talk from 1981, led to a breakthrough in the U.S., landing them on the Billboard 200.

The Psychedelic Furs’ success on U.S. college radio in the late-80s influenced indie rock as it emerged from a similar scene. As much popularity as they found in their prime, some music critics have stated that The Psychedelic Furs had more influence on future bands than they did in their active years.

Echo and The Bunnymen

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Echo and The Bunnymen formed in Liverpool in 1978 and debuted in 1980 with the album Crocodiles. They immediately made an impact in the UK post-punk scene and on the charts, hitting the Top 20 on the UK Albums chart with their debut. Their next couple releases built up a cult status for the band. But eventually, that evolved into mainstream success in the UK.

However, during their mainstream years, Echo and The Bunnymen found themselves increasingly frustrated with the music industry. Tensions were high while recording their 1983 album Porcupine. But in 1984, they released Ocean Rain, which is still highly regarded as their best album.

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