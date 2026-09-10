3 ‘Cheesy’ One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That I Refuse to Stop Defending

There are countless “cheesy” hits that came out of the 1980s. Music became more commercialized, with labels seeking quick hits rather than timeless classics. These 1980s one-hit wonders haven’t held up over the last 40 years, and I refuse to stop defending them.

“867-5309/Jenny” By Tommy Tutone

Play video

Maybe this one wouldn’t be as insufferable if it hadn’t been overplayed on classic rock radio. The song’s origin is debated among Tommy Tutone singer Tommy Heath, guitarist Jim Keller, and co-writer Alex Call. Heath claimed he wrote a girl’s number on a bathroom wall, which became a good laugh for him and his friends for years. Keller claimed he called a number on a wall and actually dated the girl for a short time. Alex Call’s claim is simple: he made it all up while writing the song in his backyard. Whatever the story is, the song has some serious cheese, especially in the bridge. “I got it, I got it / I got your number on the wall / I got it, I got it / For a good time, for a good time call”

Videos by VICE

“I Want Candy” By Bow Wow Wow

Play video

As if this song wasn’t cheesy enough in the 80s, there’s a different version released in each decade of the second half of the 20th century. Starting in the 60s, the first version was released by The Strangeloves on May 19, 1965, peaking at No. 11 in the US. In July of 1965, British Invasion group Brian Poole And The Tremeloes covered the song, peaking at No. 25 in the UK. In 1978, another British band, The Count Bishops, released a proto-punk version.

Bow Wow Wow released their version in May 1982, becoming one of the best-known versions. In 1996, the brilliantly named pop duo Candy Girls covered the song. Even in the 2000s, pop star Aaron Carter released a cover, and singer Melanie C covered the song in 2007. Enough is enough, and the trend thankfully never carried over into the 2010s.

“It’s Raining Men” By The Weather Girls

Play video

I’m not sure which is cheesier: the song or the band’s name, which coordinates with the song. Surprisingly, two legendary artists penned the track. Paul Jabara, best known for writing hit songs for artists such as Donna Summer, co-wrote the track with Paul Shaffer. Shaffer is best known as the bandleader and director on Late Night With David Letterman in the 1980s. He and host David Letterman later moved over to CBS for Late Show With David Letterman in the 90s and throughout the 2000s.

I have to admit, these guys give this cheesy track a little grace. But it still stands: the song is incredibly cheesy. People in the 80s loved cheesy hits, and “It’s Raining Men” shot to No. 1 on the US Dance/Disco Top 80 in 1982.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images