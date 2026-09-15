3 ‘Cheesy’ Y2K Pop Hits That Nostalgic Millennials Will Defend With Honor

Many millennials who grew up in the new millennium are now nostalgic for it. Looking back, the early 2000s were strange as we pushed for a more futuristic aesthetic. The future we thought was coming hasn’t arrived yet, but we’re still nostalgic for that time. At the turn of the century, bubblegum pop and boy bands dominated the pop charts, and millennials ate it up. Millennials will defend these “cheesy” Y2K pop hits with honor, due to heavy nostalgia.

“Who Let the Dogs Out” By Baha Men

Play video

In the year 2000, Baha Men penned a hit that will never leave our millennials’ brains. The catchy “Who Let The Dogs Out” was hard to escape at the turn of the century. This novelty hit took over sporting events and parties throughout the US in 2000. Baha Men are a Bahamian junkanoo band formed in 1977, with a whopping 12 members. That’s a lot of Baha Men. If you put this song on around millennials, they can’t help but let out a few barks. In 2001, the group won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Videos by VICE

“Oops!… I Did It Again” By Britney Spears

Play video

Britney Spears didn’t hesitate to follow up on her successful 1999 debut album…Baby One More Time. She brilliantly delivered Oops!… I Did It Again! one year later, in 2000. The album’s title track topped charts worldwide and reached No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay chart. In the music video, Spears appeared in an iconic red jumpsuit, contrasting her schoolgirl look from her debut release. As if this couldn’t get any more Y2K nostalgic, she references the Heart of the Sea diamond from the 1997 film Titanic.

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” By Eiffel 65

Play video

This track continued to grow in popularity at the end of the 90s and well into the early 2000s. It’s another one of those early-2000s hits that felt impossible to escape. Its lyrics are nonsensical, mostly about blue things for some reason, sung through heavy Auto-Tune. In the song’s music video, an animated alien sings the track, which makes it even more early-2000s coded. This ridiculous song holds a place in special millennials’ hearts and reminds us of a simpler time. We were the kids who entered the new millennium with open minds and hope for the future.

Photo by FREDERIC BROWN/AFP via Getty Images