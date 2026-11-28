Is there anything lonelier than scrolling through everyone else’s Friendsgiving photos from the couch with a plate of leftovers?

If that was your Thursday, three Chinese zodiac signs get a break starting Monday. The week of November 30 opens with what the traditional Chinese almanac calls a Receive Day. “The week begins with a Receive Day, encouraging everyone to keep an open heart,” YourTango’s Aria Gmitter writes. Tuesday’s Open Day favors meeting people, while Thursday’s Establish Day offers a chance to strengthen new and existing connections.

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The Chinese zodiac follows the Lunar New Year, so if you were born in January or early February, double-check your animal sign before getting too excited.

1. Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

You used to talk to this friend all the time, and now you can barely remember the last time you had a proper conversation. Nothing happened between you. You both got busy, stopped checking in as often, and eventually fell out of touch. Wednesday’s Close Day could get you thinking about reaching out again, especially if you’ve been missing that friendship lately. By Thursday, you might actually have plans to see each other.

There’s research to back up the idea of reaching out. University of Pittsburgh researcher Peggy Liu found that people consistently underestimate how much an old friend appreciates an unexpected message. So send the text you’ve been thinking about. There’s a good chance they’ll be happy to hear from you.

2. Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

It’s your year, Horse. The first Fire Horse year in 60 years, in fact. You’ve probably enjoyed your independence, but the holidays have a funny way of making you notice how much time you’re spending by yourself. Around Friday, December 4, you might feel like getting back into a hobby you already love, preferably with someone who enjoys it too.

University of Kansas researcher Jeffrey Hall found that friendships develop through time spent hanging out together, and those hours matter more than just working alongside someone. Your weekly pickup game or Saturday morning coffee date could be doing more for your friendships than you realize.

3. Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

You’ve been feeling restless lately, Tiger, and sitting around hoping your social life improves isn’t going to help. Tuesday’s Open Day is a good excuse to finally try that running club or trivia night you’ve been thinking about. Having something in common with everyone in the room takes some of the awkwardness out of talking to strangers.

Just don’t expect to find your new best friend in one evening. Hall’s research suggests it takes around 50 hours together to become casual friends and more than 200 hours to develop a close friendship. As he put it, “You can’t snap your fingers and make a friend.” So give it another week, even if your first trivia team finishes dead last.

Maybe the stars have something to do with it, maybe they don’t. Either way, you’ve probably got a few people in your phone you’d love to see again.