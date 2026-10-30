3 Classic Grunge Bands You Probably Forgot About

Discussions of grunge often bring the big Seattle bands to mind. But the following three bands were hugely influential in the 80s and 90s, they just didn’t achieve the same level of fame. So for grunge fans who may have forgotten about these bands, let this list jog your memory.

Skin Yard

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Skin Yard formed in Seattle in 1985, and while they disbanded in 1992, they were still hugely influential on many of the grunge bands who found widespread success. Additionally, they inspired some of their contemporaries in the early Seattle scene as well. Specifically, Skin Yard and Soundgarden were equally influential on each other.

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The band suffered slightly from a rotating lineup of drummers through the years, starting with Matt Cameron from 1986 to 1987. Still, they released five albums in their time, and a post-breakup compilation album in 2001. Members of Skin Yard went on to form or join several other bands, like Gruntruck, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, Screaming Trees, supergroup Mad Season, Love Battery, and The Presidents of the United States of America.

King Cobb Steelie

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King Cobb Steelie formed in Ontario, Canada, in 1991 as the duo of vocalist Kevan Byrne and bassist Kevin Lynn. They blend grunge with punk, jazz, funk, and indie rock to create a unique sound, bringing in many different collaborators on their albums. That collaborative approach ultimately allows for more stylistic expression beyond typical grunge.

They had a more prominent presence in Canada, but King Cobb Steelie deserved a wider audience for their innovation. Their first album in 1993 blended prog-rock and dubstep elements, and they continued to experiment from there. King Cobb Steelie was much more than grunge, but they still carved out an important niche.

Alien Boys

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Formed in 1987 in Hamburg, Germany, Alien Boys was one of the first bands to develop the grunge scene in Europe. They were also closely associated with doom metal, but their contributions to the emerging overseas grunge scene should be remembered.

Alien Boys toured extensively in the U.S., however, bringing their influences to our own emerging scene. They released their first two albums independently at that time, before signing with a label. Their third album, Doom Picnic, dropped in 1993, produced by grunge icon Jack Endino. He worked on albums from Soundgarden, Mudhoney, and Nirvana, and was guitarist for Skin Yard. In a way, early grunge was a tightly woven tapestry of many bands who all influenced each other no matter where they came from.

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