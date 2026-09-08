3 Classic Hip-Hop Love Songs From the Most Unexpected Rappers

Hip-hop is not a stranger to great love songs. Records like Lupe Fiasco’s “Paris, Tokyo” and “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland have lived on in the genre and culture for decades now. Considering how seamlessly hip-hop and R&B artists tend to cross over into each other’s fields, it’s not hard to imagine rappers trying their hand at a love song.

But there are some artists where you might not expect that kind of lovey-dovey affection. They either make music that’s a far cry from that romantic style or they’ve shown signs of being deeply averse to love in their records. Still, it’s a breath of fresh air when they actually wear their heart on their sleeve for once. We picked out three examples of artists that defied any expectations and delivered some truly fantastic love songs.

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Three Love Songs from Rappers You Might Not Expect to Make Them

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“Slow Dance” by Chief Keef

If you haven’t kept up with Chief Keef across the last decade, you’ve missed some truly magical experimentation. He initially blew up because he was the face of drill music, sizzling, violent music birthed from Chicago street life. With Young Chop’s loud, brash production, people wouldn’t have guessed Keef could branch out into romantic territory.

However, on “Slow Dance” and Thot Breaker as a whole, we see his demeanor soften. He acknowledges his cold-heartedness in the past and how he’d screw around with other women. But he vows to stay and appreciate her more so, offering a slow dance. “You can be a teacher, I can be your listener/I can be the boat, and you can be the fisher,” Chief Keef coos.

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“03 Purple Hearts” by 03 Greedo

Who says a love song can’t be a little toxic too? If Future can do it, so can 03 Greedo on “03 Purple Hearts”. There, he apologizes for past mistakes and deeply cherishes the fact that she stuck it out with him after all of it. Consequently, with his newfound success, he promised to take her with him to the top. “I never fake and act like you wasn’t there when I had nothing at the bottom/Now I’m at the top, that’s why anything that you ever wanted, know you got it,” Greedo croons.

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“I Gotta Habit” by Max B

Max B was always known to be especially crass with women. The Harlem legend was more inclined to tout his sexual prowess than to actually settle down with someone. But “I Gotta Habit” sees him take a moment to marvel at his woman and what she provides in between his playful sexual escapades. “Never would she crack under pressure, or would she fold (Nope)

She ain’t with that bulls**t, my baby girl, she bold,” Max B grins as he depicts their 2000s New York Bonnie and Clyde love story.

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