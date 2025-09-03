3 Computer Mouse Options That Won’t Wreck Your Wrists

Hang around me long enough, and you’ll hear me drone on about how you should be using a better computer mouse if you don’t want to end up like the second cousin of Dr. Claw (you know, from Inspector Gadget…?)

Wrist pain sucks, and it can eat into your productivity. Save yourself the headache and buy an ergonomic mouse that lets you work (or play) all day without the carpal tunnel pain.

good for gaming is good for the wrist

The Corsair M65 is what I used for years. Even after I’d largely stopped playing games, I used it for long days spent in front of the computer. Why? Because it’s comfortable as hell.

It’s also pricey at $60 and covered in buttons. These are for the myriad of functions used in fast-paced video games, but you can reprogram through Corsair’s software to take over various functions and shortcuts for email, internet browsing, or whatever. It’s not hard to do.

There’s a wireless version available for the rather eye-watering price of $130, if you so desire.

Once I began moving between my home office and various workplaces throughout the day, I decided to swap over to a wireless mouse, and I wasn’t about to drop $130 on the wireless Corsair M65.

The Logitech G305 was the ticket. I believe it’s the best mouse for most people. Even though it’s wireless, Logitech’s “Lightspeed” wireless connection is extremely fast. With a 1 millisecond response rate to inputs, it’s indistinguishable from a wired mouse. It’s also incredibly comfortable to use for long periods of time.

The Razer DeathAdder is a cheaper, corded option that frees you from having to change out batteries, as long as you can accept being tethered to your laptop via a cord.

I kept it as a backup mouse at a desk, and while I could feel it was shaped a little differently compared to the Corsair and Logitech, it was just as ergonomic and comfortable to use. Any three of these computer mouse options are winners.