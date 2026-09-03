3 Cozy Books to Read If You Want to Get in the Mood for Fall

It’s officially September, which means autumn is just around the corner. I don’t know about you, but fall is the ideal season of reading for me. Think: warm mugs of sweet coffee, aromatic candles in every corner, a cool breeze through the open window, and a mystical story in your lap.

If you’re seeking the perfect fall read, look no further. Here are three of the coziest fall books to get you into the autumn spirit.

Videos by VICE

1. Falling Like Leaves by Misty Wilson

Last year, I stumbled upon a copy of Falling Like Leaves by Misty Wilson in a cozy bookstore in Lahaska, PA—which is basically an autumnal heaven. The book’s painted pages and Gilmore-Girls-like synopsis immediately grabbed my attention and ignited my excitement for the season ahead.

The novel follows Ellis, a high school senior who uses her academic success to gain her father’s approval—even if that means neglecting her true dream of designing clothes. However, when her parents announce their separation, Ellis is forced to spend autumn in a small Connecticut town (think: Stars Hollow), and her plans go up in flames. Rather than climbing the corporate ladder in Manhattan, she spends her time helping out with the small town’s Falling Leaves Festival and catching up with her cousin, as well as her ex-best friend and first kiss, Cooper Barnett, a local barista.

As the synopsis reads, “the longer she stays in Bramble Falls, the harder it is to pretend she’s not falling for this town and the people in it. As her return to Manhattan gets pushed further and further out, Ellis is forced to confront exactly what she wants for her future—and what that means for her present.”

This book is packed with the cozy fall vibes you’re seeking—and some important life lessons, too.

2. First Witches Club by Maisey Yates

Perhaps one of my all-time favorite books, First Witches Club by Maisey Yates is as cozy, mystical, and empowering as it gets. The story follows three very different, very scorned women who are dealing with their own respective separations.

Nora’s husband needs space, taking off to a wellness retreat in Chile (we all know what that means). Daisy’s husband is having an affair with a younger woman, who he ultimately chooses over Daisy. Soraya’s husband is a God-fearing man who expects his wife to easily forgive his infidelity after attempting to send a nude to another woman.

Though they couldn’t be more different, Nora, Daisy, and Soraya—who were once classmates years ago—reconnect over their shared woes. One day, they intuitively stumble upon Lady’s Mantle Apothecary, a cozy shop that offers each woman solace and support. While working and spending time there, they begin to tap into their inner magic, watching their lives change for the better as karma comes for their exes.

As the synopsis so eloquently concludes, “With the help of an enigmatic shopkeeper, these three women discover that the best revenge isn’t just about hexes and karma—it’s about finding your own path to love, friendship, and claiming your power. And that is positively magical.”

3. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna is the epitome of a warm, comforting autumn read. You’ll quickly fall in love with each character and their unique quirks and powers.

The book follows Mika Moon (gorgeous name, for one), an orphan who is one of the few witches left in Britain. While she mostly keeps to herself, hiding her magic from those around her, she posts videos online “pretending” to be a witch, assuming no one would actually take her seriously. However, she soon receives a request to travel to a remote place called Nowhere House to teach young witches how to control their magic.

Against her better judgment (and against all rules), she decides to accept the invite. Upon arrival, she meets an eclectic community that’s more like family: an archaeologist, a retired actor, two long-suffering caretakers, and a rather handsome yet protective librarian

The synopsis reads, “As Mika begins to find her place at Nowhere House, the thought of belonging somewhere begins to feel like a real possibility. But magic isn’t the only danger in the world, and when a threat comes knocking at their door, Mika will need to decide whether to risk everything to protect a found family she didn’t know she was looking for….”

This wholesome read will tickle your autumn fancy and warm even the most bitter of souls.