3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized With Food Poisining From Sea Turtle Stew

Three people have died and at least 32 were hospitalized after eating sea turtle stew in the Philippines.

According to officials, dozens of individuals experienced gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps after consuming endangered sea turtle stew. The dish—cooked as adobo—was served in Datu Blah Sinsuat, a coastal town in Maguindanao del Norte Province, BBC reported.

It wasn’t just humans that were affected, either. Irene Dillo, a local official, told BBC that several dogs, cats, and chickens died after eating the sea turtle adobo.

In some rural Philippines communities, consuming sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy. However, it is illegal to hunt or consume them under the Philippines’ environmental protection laws, as sea turtles are endangered.

Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr, a local councilor, told BBC that local officials will ensure “this food poisoning incident will never happen again,” vowing to crack down on sea turtles hunting in the area.

The coastal town of Datu Blah Sinsuat is known for its array of delicious seafood meals, but this recent incident certainly sparked concern among local officials and residents alike.

“It was unfortunate because there is so much other seafood in their village—lobsters, fish,” Dillo told BBC.

Most of the hospitalized patients have since been discharged. However, three people died as a result of the food poisoning. They were immediately buried.