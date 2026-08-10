3 Deep Cuts Only True Y2K Pop Fans Remember

Younger millennials are heavily nostalgic for Y2K pop for multiple reasons. Among these reasons would be the vibrant, high-energy, futuristic aesthetic coinciding with the new millennium. Pop artists were determined to set themselves apart from previous decades of pop. Bubblegum pop artists took over mainstream airwaves, along with girl groups and boy bands dominating the charts, and television stars turned into pop icons. Only true Y2K pop fans will remember these four deep cuts from the turn of the century.

“the math” by hilary duff

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In January 2001, Hilary Duff starred in the lead role of a new Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire. The show became a cultural phenomenon, a touchstone of the early 2000s. It remains one of the highest-rated shows in the channel’s history. In May 2003, The Lizzie McGuire Movie hit theaters and became a massive success. This launched Duff’s music career with the song “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of”.

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Three months later, in August 2003, Hilary Duff released her debut solo album, Metamorphosis. Upon release, the album shot to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. A deep cut from the debut album is “The Math”, a simple and accessible song for young fans. My sister and I loved this simple track, and I have fond memories of memorizing the cliché lyrics.

“platinum blonde life” by no doubt

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This track captures the desired aesthetic of the 2000s. If you weren’t blonde, you wanted to be, and pop stars like Gwen Stefani were the face of the trend. Aside from the multiple hits on No Doubt’s Rock Steady, this deep cut perfectly captured this pop era as well. “Platinum Blonde Life” is about using escapism and fashion trends to block out harsh realities. Gwen Stefani would continue to influence pop music throughout the 2000s, launching a successful solo career in 2004.

“the story of beauty” by DESTINY’S child

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In 2001, iconic girl group Destiny’s Child penned this emotionally deep track. Inspired by a letter from a fan that detailed sexual abuse by the fan’s stepfather, “The Story Of Beauty” brought significant attention to sexual abuse. Beyoncé took this heartbreaking letter and wrote the song along with producer Ken Fambro. Ultimately, it’s a tear-jerking deep cut that contrasted with the light-hearted bubblegum pop of the early 2000s.

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