3 Depressing Hip-Hop Songs for Every Doomer Worried About the End of the World

It’s hard not to wake up and feel the slightest bit of dread about the state of the world. Unless you’re naive and blissfully unaware, there’s always a morbid feeling that we’re rapidly approaching the end of the world. It just doesn’t look like the horrifying armageddon we were sold in books, TV, and movies. Instead, it’s incremental, and we’re experiencing more negative side effects from society’s negligence every day.

Consequently, more times than not, you’re going to want to rot on the couch to avoid some of the anxiety. But sometimes, that depression is going to be unavoidable, and the only solace we have is music. In those moments of despair about our lives, we picked three depressing rap songs to soften the blow a bit.

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3 Rap Songs That Feel Like the End of the World

‘A Doll Fulla Pins’ by billy woods

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Washington, D.C.-born billy woods thrives in staring the worst-case scenarios in the face. There’s no illusion in his politically and socially fiery music. Instead, he’ll hone in on the literary details that signal the end of the world. Rotting moral decay and an unbearable heat that can’t be quenched because the water supply is running out.

The second verse of “A Doll Fulla Pins” captures this morbid essence best; the bad times hit everyone, but it feels especially personal when you’re in the thick of it. “They put the curse on the whole family, but it’s hard not to feel like we got it the worsest/Inquired if my soul was for purchase/I replied, ‘Unfortunately, it’s long gone, but might I interest you in something else?” woods raps.

‘Morning Mudd’ by Yeat

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On the surface, Yeat doesn’t make the deepest, most devastating records. His raps typically revolve around money, cars, drugs, and vaguely getting hype. For instance, on “Morning Mudd”, a glance at the lyrics will probably make you shrug at another song about lean.

However, in between the lines, there’s a morbid quality to it. First thing in the morning, he has to numb himself with drugs. Then, he notes that it’s a blessing he even woke up due to his sheer indulgence in vices. That’s before you even account for the dark production, as if Yeat were drowning and gargling tar. It is decidedly not a great time unless you’re deeply hedonistic. In an end-of-the-world state like we’re in today, it’s hard not to understand why someone might be.

‘One Day’ by UGK, Mr. 3-2, and Ronnie Spencer

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While the soul on “One Day” might suggest a bit of beauty in death and grief, it might also bring some cynicism and anxiety. The fragility of life will make it seem like nothing even matters. You could die at any moment, and that’s what makes all of it feel kind of pointless. Ultimately, it’s a matter of perspective and philosophy. What you take away from the UGK classic will determine a lot.

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