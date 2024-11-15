3 Divisive Games I’d Gladly Perish Defending 

There’s an iconic scene in Game of Thrones during the Battle of the Bastards where Jon Snow unsheathes his sword in the face of an oncoming rush of enemies. He’s all by himself in the middle of the battlefield, and he’s ready to go down swinging.

That is me, right here. There are games I will stand on business in front of anyone and defend to the death. I won’t say you’re wrong; I’m just going to say I’m right. But generally, when I get in that mode, I can at least articulate my point. So, here are three games I’m going full Jon Snow for.

Videos by VICE

games I won’t let you disrespect

‘P.N.03’

Screenshot: Capcom

I love P.N.03. The main character, Vanessa, was Bayonetta before Bayonetta. She was cool as hell and was basically dancing to the music in the game while blowing everything up in sight. Some people took issue with the controls — mainly the fact that you can’t move and shoot at the same time (It was fine for Leon Kennedy, though?).

But those controls and the animations added to the cool factor. Vanessa would stop in these poses that made it feel like she was dodging enemy fire while having a photoshoot done. Aesthetically, the game was pretty monochrome, outside of the various suit upgrades. But it lent itself well to what the game was about overall. It’s definitely worth revisiting.

‘Hunter: The Reckoning’

Screenshot: Interplay Entertainment

Do you like Gauntlet? Do you like killing zombies and vampires, too? Well, I have a game for you. Hunter: The Reckoning was a hack-and-slash third-person action title that was one of my favorites growing up. This game was the centerpiece of many a sleepover at my friend’s house.

There’s power in simplicity, and this game didn’t complicate much. Go from Point A to Point B and blast monsters on the way with your friends. The multiplayer aspect of this was the obvious hook, and it’s one of the earliest memories I have of playing a game that required a level of dependency on my friends to get through a level. Teamwork makes the dream work, indeed.

‘Red Steel’

Screenshot: Ubisoft

I do not care; Red Steel was a classic and no one can tell me otherwise. The Wii was a console that needed a game that truly showed off what Nintendo was attempting to do. Red Steel was that game. A first-person shooter that took full advantage of the motion controls with a mature story, this game was a perfect proof of concept and a very good game on its own merits.

You could reload by shaking the Wii Nunchuck. If you want a game to make you feel like John Wick, go back and play this. I’m fighting on this. I promise you I am. Making enemies surrender is cool and all, but run through there and show no mercy. I stood up the entire time I played through it. A game hasn’t made me feel like that since, and I doubt one ever will.