3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which will force the band to cancel all their upcoming concerts. On Wednesday (5/7), the rock frontman took to social media to share a message with fans, wherein he explained that doctors discovered he has kidney cancer.

”Hey, everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you’re having a great day today. I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” Arnold said in a video message. “So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually gotten the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it’s stage four, and that’s not real good.”

Videos by VICE

Arnold then went on to add, “But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

The singer then revealed that his diagnosis will have an understandable impact on the band’s touring schedule. “But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer,” Arnold said. “And we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit.” This is a reference to a 3 Doors Down song from their 2008 self-titled album.

Finally, Arnold concluded his message by saying, “Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you.”

What is Clear cell renal cell carcinoma?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer. It affects the tubules that filter waste from your blood. The cancer cells look like clear bubbles under a microscope.”

The organization adds that “treatment commonly involves surgery to remove the tumor or your entire kidney,” but those diagnosed with the illness “may also need other treatments.” At this time, it’s unclear exactly what treatments Arnold may, or will be, undergoing.