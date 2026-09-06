3 Early 2000s Rock Bands That Weren’t Afraid to Dabble in Hip-Hop Territory

Throughout the 90s and early 2000s, hip-hop and rock began to fuse. As rap-rock was created, many other rock bands incorporated hip-hop elements into their songs. These three early 2000s rock bands are among those bands that weren’t afraid to dabble in hip-hop’s territory.

incubus

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Though Incubus started in 1991, they broke into the mainstream with their 1999 album Make Yourself. Released near the end of 1999, the success of Make Yourself propelled the band into stardom in the early 2000s. Their breakthrough hit, “Pardon Me”, featured hip-hop drum beats, scratch-track transitions performed by the band’s turntablist, DJ Kilmore, and quick rapping on the verses. Vocalist Brandon Boyd had incorporated elements of rap into his vocal rhythms throughout the 1990s. The album’s third single, “Drive”, incorporated DJ Kilmore’s scratch tracks atop the acoustic-driven rock track. In March 2001, the single went to No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks.

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linkin park

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Among early 2000s bands that blended rock and rap, Linkin Park mastered the craft. Their debut album, Hybrid Theory, was released on October 24, 2000. The band featured co-lead vocalists Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda. Bennington handled the clean vocals and screams, while Shinoda rapped on the verses. Hybrid Theory was a huge success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album contained some of the band’s most signature hits, including “One Step Closer”, “Crawling”, and “In The End”. The latter peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay and the Pop Airplay charts. Additionally, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

papa roach

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This 2000 hit first appeared on the soundtrack for the film Ready To Rumble. It blended elements of nu-metal and rap metal, with heavy hip-hop influence. Released as a single on March 7, 2000, “Last Resort” became Papa Roach’s signature hit. Upon release, it went to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix credited hip-hop and rap groups such as Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, and A Tribe Called Quest as major influences on the band’s early sound.

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