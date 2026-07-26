3 Early Hip-Hop Albums You Should Know to Impress Strangers

Hip-hop is nearly 50 years old. Yeah, that felt weird to even type. In 2026, hip-hop is officially 46 years old, dating back to 1980. Hip-hop has come quite a long way since then, and being this far removed may leave younger generations unfamiliar with the classics that started it all. If you’re ever discussing hip-hop with a total stranger, impress them with some knowledge on these four albums.

‘the message’ by grandmaster flash & the furious five

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Grandmaster Flash was an incredibly innovative DJ in the early 80s, along with his group The Furious Five. His samples, mixed with scratching and cutting turntable techniques, paired brilliantly with break-dancing. Grandmaster Flash also invented the slipmat, a round cloth placed on the turntable under the record. This 1983 compilation record included their groundbreaking hit single “The Message”. It also included the 1982 single “Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel.” This highly innovative track looped samples of Blondie’s “Rapture” and Chic’s “Good Times.” It takes you through a 7-minute masterclass in DJing, showcasing an array of early hip-hop techniques.

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‘future shock’ by herbie hancock

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This 1983 album shocked many jazz music fans. Miles Davis’ former sideman, Herbie Hancock, was a world-renowned pianist. Hancock completely transformed himself, releasing a hip-hop record titled Future Shock. The album opens with “Rockit”, which featured many hip-hop turntable techniques such as scratching and breakbeats. The instrumental won a Grammy Award for Best R*B Instrumental Performance in 1983. Impressively, the song won five MTV Music Awards in 1984. All the while, Hancock remained in his own jazz quintet, simply wanting to have some fun with hip-hop on the side.

‘the album’ by mantronix

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In 1985, this album, creatively titled The Album, expanded on the marriage of hip-hop and rap. In some ways, this album foreshadows elements of Southern rap. Mantronix made some noise in the New York City hip-hop scene with this album, establishing the group’s place as early hip-hop pioneers. DJ Kurtis Mantronix and rapper MC Tee as a duo served as a less commercialized version of RUN D.M.C at the time. They were creative and smooth, and it’s the kind of album that even the slightest mention could impress a true old school hip-hop fan. The album’s opening track, “Bassline,” is all you have to mention.

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