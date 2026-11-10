3 Emo Albums From the 2000s That Still Hit Way Too Hard After All These Years

There’s nothing quite like timeless music. In recent years, nostalgia for 2000s emo has soared tremendously. Defining bands have capitalized on this resurgence of the third wave of emo lately, with millennials embracing their youthful angst of the 2000s. These 3 emo albums from the 2000s haven’t aged poorly whatsoever. In 2026, they still hit way too hard after all these years.

‘Transatlanticism’ by Death Cab For Cutie

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Among the emo bands that get the most recognition for their 2000s contributions, Death Cab For Cutie is often overlooked. Many consider this 2003 album to be the band’s peak in their early emo era. Later on, the band adjusted and catered more to an indie rock audience. Transatlanticism is a concept about a long-distance relationship. This emotional album will still tug on your heartstrings and remind you of the confusing feelings in your early experiences with love. It’s hard not to be transported back to the early 2000s while listening to this record.

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‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ by mY cHEMICAL rOMANCE

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Many would include The Black Parade on this list, but it’s the album’s predecessor that got us to fall in love with My Chemical Romance. Their breakout hit, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”, not only shifted the direction of 2000s emo, sound-wise, but visually as well. They helped incorporate gothic fashion trends into this new era of emo, and it became an iconic move for the band. They solidified their signature all-black aesthetic with the music video for the album’s second single, “Helena”. This heavy-hitting single opens the album, and once it pulls you in, you have to give the album a full listen.

‘Infinity On High’ by Fall Out Boy

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By 2007, Fall Out Boy was already at the forefront of this new era of emo. On February 6, 2007, they released their third album, Infinity On High. Ultimately, they officially claimed their place among the leading acts in the country with this release. This is indicated by the album’s opening track, “Thriller”, featuring Jay-Z. Consequently, this introduced rap fans to this new era of emo.

With music written by Patrick Stump and lyrics written by Pete Wentz, the album was a massive commercial success. Upon release, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They released five successful singles from the album. Among them, “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” remain among their most-streamed hits. The band has recently returned to their signature 2000s sound with a new single, “ACES”. It was released on November 9, along with a 2027 world tour announcement.

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