3 Emo Bands From the 2000s That Are Winning Over Gen Alpha, Making Their Millennial Parents Proud

Millennials are currently raising Generation Alpha kids on their 2000s favorites. Many millennial parents are nostalgic for their emo phase in the 2000s, and they’ve now raised their children on this music. Gen Alpha has responded well to this, and 2000s emo bands have successfully taken the place of classic rock bands. If you go to any 2000s emo band concert, the crowd looks much like a classic rock concert in 2005. These are the three emo bands that are winning over Gen Alpha, making their millennial parents proud.

My Chemical Romance

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Evidently, My Chemical Romance’s legacy grows stronger each year. Since their 2019 return, the band has embarked on two major stadium tours. Their initial reunion tour had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was eventually fulfilled in 2022 and 2023. In 2025, they launched another stadium tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album The Black Parade. The tour turned into a historic run for the band, solidifying their place as a top act once again. My Chemical Romance now has a whole new generation to continue their legacy for decades to come. This is convenient timing for the band, as they’ve recently hinted at their first new album in 16 years.

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Taking Back Sunday

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Along with My Chemical Romance, many millennials are now parenting young Taking Back Sunday fans. In 2026, the band embarked on a 20th anniversary tour celebrating this 2006 album, Louder Now. For this tour, the band has welcomed back guitarist and vocalist Fred Mascherino, who was in the band during the album’s release. The tour kicks off on September 16, 2026, with supporting acts Thrice and Saves The Day. Millennial parents will be attending these concerts with their young Gen Alpha kids for what may be their first-ever concert.

Paramore

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Young Gen Alpha girls everywhere look at Hayley Williams the same way millennials look at Stevie Nicks. Williams has one of the most distinctive voices of the emo era, allowing the band to stand out among countless bands that emerged at the time. The band has taken a well-deserved break in 2026, which only generates more anticipation for a comeback. Paramore will soon return to a whole new generation of Gen Alpha and Gen Z attending their concerts.

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