3 Emo Bands of the 2000s That Deserve a Second Life With Gen Z

In recent years, Gen Z has taken a liking to 2000s emo. Bands like My Chemical Romance are getting praise from a generation that was either too young or not even born during the band’s heyday. That doesn’t sway Gen Z’s interest in music from before their time, though. As many bands have been given a second life with Gen Z, these four emo bands also deserve a second life.

Bayside

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For many Millennials, Bayside’s acoustic track “Winter” holds a special place in their heart. This sentimental track is a tribute to their former drummer John “Beatz” Holohan. The drummer tragically died in October 2005, when their tour van was involved in a crash. Bayside was on tour at the time, promoting their self-titled sophomore release. Following the accident, the band released Acoustic in 2006, with the tribute track opening the album.

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Their 2005 sophomore release contained some of their fans’ favorites, including “Blame It On Bad Luck”. The band continues to tour to this day, and any Gen Z emo fans looking for more 2000s emo bands to add to playlists should include Bayside.

Dashboard Confessional

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In the late 90s and early 2000s, Dashboard Confessional helped bridge the gap between the second wave of emo and the iconic third wave. This third wave saw the genre reach new heights, eventually tapping into the mainstream. Early 2000s emo anthems “Screaming Infidelities” and “Hands Down” are essentials for any emo playlist. Notably, the band performed one of the most iconic sessions on MTV’s Unplugged 2.0 in 2002.

In 2004, their single “Vindicated” was included on the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack, appearing during the closing credits of the film. Their 2006 album, Dusk And Summer, is front-to-back emo gold with standout tracks such as “Don’t Wait” and “Rooftops And Invitations”. Dashboard Confessional still tours and has embarked on a 2026 tour with The Fray.

Coheed And Cambria

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This one is heavily debated because the band doesn’t fit into a single category. That being said, their early tracks contained emo elements. The band was a hybrid of emo, progressive rock, and metal. What would appeal to Gen Z the most would be the band’s overall concept. Their albums coincided with comic book releases and told the stories from the books. Gen Z would be taken by The Armory Wars, as the artwork shares elements of anime. Coheed and Cambria songs that contain the most emo elements include “A Favor House Atlantic”, “The Suffering”, “33”, “Devil In Jersey City”, and “Feathers”. The band is currently on tour with Turnover and The Home Team.

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