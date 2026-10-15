3 Emo Bands of the 2010s That Are Perfect for Sweater Weather

There’s nothing quite like a cozy sweater on a chilly fall evening. It’s finally that time of year again, as we’re well into October. You can put away your summer clothes and reintroduce your favorite sweaters into your daily wardrobe. There’s something particularly comforting about 2010s emo music when you’re wearing an oversized sweater on a fall day. These three emo bands of the 2010s are essential for capturing that feeling.

The Wonder Years

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In 2011, The Wonder Years began distancing themselves from their pop-punk signature sound and leaned into emo. Their heartfelt third album, Suburbia I’ve Given You All, And Now I’m Nothing, became one of the most important emo releases in the early 2010s. It’s the perfect album for this time of year. They even have a track called “Hoodie Weather”, capturing that feeling of slipping into a hoodie on a chilly evening. The Philadelphia band penned their magnum opus with this album, and it perfectly parallels the transition from fall into winter.

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Citizen

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Another release from 2011 that ranks as one of the most important emo releases of the 2010s is Citizen’s debut EP, Young States. I specifically remember discovering the EP while scrolling through Tumblr. Within one listen, I could tell these guys were about to set the direction for a new wave of emo. That’s exactly what happened.

Citizen brilliantly capitalized on the momentum from their debut EP and their 2012 split release with Turnover, releasing their debut album, Youth, in 2013. With this, the band was officially at the forefront of the fourth wave of emo. Their 2015 follow-up, Everybody Is Going To Heaven, went to No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart. They continued that success and helped revive vinyl sales with As You Please in 2017, peaking at No. 12 on the US Vinyl Albums chart.

Title Fight

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Another band that caught everyone’s attention with a debut EP is Title Fight. Their 2009 EP, The Last Thing You Forget, perfectly blended elements of pop punk and emo. With this, the band predicted the next phase of emo bands. Title Fight ushered in the fourth wave of emo, releasing their debut album Shed in 2011. At this point, the new direction of emo was being largely controlled by Pennsylvania bands. The Wonder Years out of Philadelphia and Title Fight out of Kingston, PA, both released captivating emo albums in 2011. This ignited the fourth wave of emo, launching an emo revival in the 2010s.

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