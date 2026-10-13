3 Emo Bands That Belong on Your Halloween Playlist This Year

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means you only have a little time to create the perfect playlist. If you experienced the 2000s as a scene kid, then you’re aware that a lot of the bands fit perfectly with this time of year. Here are three emo bands that belong on your Halloween playlist this year.

Chiodos

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It’s the time of year for horror. In the 2000s, Chiodos were the premier horror band, though many may not realize it. Even their name, Chiodos, comes from the famous Chiodos brothers. They wrote and directed the 1988 sci-fi horror film Killer Klowns From Outer Space. Additionally, they handled the special effects on Halloween classic films such as Clitters and Ernest Scared Stupid.

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Their lyrical content was inspired by their love for gore and horror, with scenes detailing murders with lots of blood and everything else spooky. Any songs from the band’s 2007 debut, All’s Well Ends Well, or their follow-up 2008 masterpiece, Bone Palace Ballet, would be the perfect additions to your Halloween playlist. You may even turn a new fan to their music, as they’re often overlooked in the world of emo.

My Chemical Romance

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It doesn’t get any more Halloween-y than My Chemical Romance. In the mid-2000s, fans adopted their looks from music videos and turned every day into Halloween. This time of the year is celebratory for My Chemical Romance. Each year, it reminds them of their very first show on October 1, 2001, at an Elk’s Lodge in Ewing Township, New Jersey. The band will celebrate 25 years as a band in 2026. Help celebrate with My Chemical Romance by filling your playlist with their timeless emo classics.

The Used

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Much like Chiodos, The Used also explored dark themes in their lyrics. This can be heard on tracks such as “Slit Your Own Throat”, “Dark Days”, and “Choke Me”. They’re another band that is often associated with this time of year. Also, their close friendship with My Chemical Romance in the 2000s makes the bands adjacent, with many crossover fans. Especially when the two bands recorded a cover in 2004 of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”. At one point, fans speculated about a brewing feud when The Used singer Bert McCracken made remarks about Gerard Way’s artistic integrity. He later apologized and spoke publicly about how Way inspired him to seek sobriety in the early 2010s. Fans of both bands love the happy ending.

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