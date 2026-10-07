3 Emo Bands Who Are Currently Reviving Midwest Emo, Winning Over My Millennial Heart

We’re now feeling the effects of the “emo revival” of the late 2000s and early 2010s. This is known as the fourth wave of emo. We’re currently experiencing a fifth wave of emo, and I agree, these waves are getting hard to keep up with. Let’s make it simple by focusing on bands who are currently reviving Midwest emo.

Hot Mulligan

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Many would agree that Hot Mulligan is at the forefront of this new era of emo revival. Their 2020 sophomore album, You’ll Be Fine, became the band’s most notorious early work. Songs such as “*Equip Sunglasses*” and “BCKYRD” were early fan favorites and remain among their most streamed tracks. The Michigan-based band blended emo with pop-punk into what is quite reminiscent of early 2010s fourth wave emo, especially bands like The Wonder Years.

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Hot Mulligan has released four albums since their ambitious 2019 debut, Pilot. Their critically acclaimed 2025 release, The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still, entered the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 175. It also peaked at No. 27 on the US Independent Albums chart, becoming the band’s highest-charting release yet. The band’s popularity grows with each release, and fans should expect them to reach new heights in the coming years.

Ben Quad

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Though this band is from Oklahoma City, their sound is heavily influenced by Midwest emo. And to be fair, Oklahoma is one of the most Midwestern Southern states. I say that as a proud Midwesterner. Formed in 2018, the band is named after the Star Wars podracing character Ben Quadinaros.

With a brilliant name, the band released their debut, I’m Scared That’s All There Is, in 2022. The track We’re Gonna Be Here For A While” became one of the band’s defining tracks, with the instantly catchy line “I’m gonna need a glass of water.” Catchy hooks like this are the backbone of Midwest emo lyrics. Their math-rock guitar riffs also echo bands like American Football. Ben Quad released their sophomore album, Wisher, on November 14, 2025. The band is currently on a fall tour promoting this release, with supporting act Riley!

Saturdays At Your Place

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Michigan seems to be leading the charge of new Midwestern emo bands. Formed in 2021, Saturdays At Your Place hails from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Three friends formed the band at Western Michigan University. Catering to a college crowd, as many emo bands have historically, the band has released two studio albums. Their 2021 debut, Something Worth Celebrating, features the defining track “Coffee Cups”, their most-streamed from the debut.

The band followed up with not just one, but two EP’s in 2023. On the Always Cloud EP, their track “Tarot Cards” proved the band’s songwriting has expanded and become chart-friendly. They released a second full-length album, These Things Happen. They’re another band to watch in the coming years. Expect bigger and bolder releases from Saturdays At Your Place.

Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage