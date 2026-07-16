3 Emo Lyrics I’ll Still Remember When the Rest of My Mind Is Gone

Time comes for us all, and the mind may be malleable, but it’s not bulletproof. There are probably some emo lyrics about that somewhere. But now that we’ve arrived safely in Bummerville, here are the emo lyrics that will stick with me once I’ve forgotten what socks are for, whenever that may be.

“MakeDamnSure” by Taking Back Sunday

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Taking Back Sunday released “MakeDamnSure” as the first single from their third album, Louder Now. Released in April 2006, the album served as their major-label breakthrough and carved out a spot for them in more mainstream emo. Taking Back Sunday already had a dedicated following, but Louder Now is often considered the band’s “grown-up” album.

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I remember listening to “MakeDamnSure” on repeat when the single came out. The album art will always stick with me, as will the second verse of the song. “My inarticulate store-bought hangover hobby kit it talks / And it says “you, oh, you are so cool” / Scissor-shaped across the bed / You are red, violent red / You hollow out my hungry eyes / You hollow out my hungry eyes.”

“Fall For You” by Secondhand Serenade

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“Fall for You” has since evolved into a meme of exaggerated emo vocals. But what makes it funny instead of annoying is that it’s not really much of an exaggeration in this case. Unfortunately, that’s probably what will make it stick once my mind has withered away. But that’s on John Vesely for singing like that in the first place.

Secondhand Serenade released “Fall for You” on the 2008 album A Twist in My Story. At the time, it did fairly well on the charts and has since become one of the most iconic emo power ballads. And it’s all about that chorus: “Because tonight will be the night that I will fall for you over again / Don’t make me change my mind / Or I won’t live to see another day / I swear it’s true / Because a girl like you is impossible to find / You’re impossible to find.”

“Thank You For the Venom” by My Chemical Romance

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At this point, it’s not a secret that I’ve been a My Chemical Romance listener for longer than some of their fans have even been alive. And that’s fine, that’s cool, I feel normal about that. In any case, that means a lot of their lyrics will be sticking with me long after I’ve forgotten how a microwave works, for example.

“Thank You for the Venom” from their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge is one of their best old school tracks. Specifically, there are a couple of lines that stand out. From the chorus, “You’re running after something that you’ll never kill / If this is what you want then fire at will.” And then right after that, there are these lines in the second verse: “Preach all you want, but who’s gonna save me? / I keep a gun in the book you gave me / Hallelujah, lock and load.”