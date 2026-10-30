3 Essential Albums I’d Recommend to an Alien Who’s Getting Into Earth Music

If an alien showed up and was looking to get into Earth music for the first time, I have the perfect recommendations ready. Obviously, this is just a primer. A few options to get the alien interested. But these albums also represent a decent range of human emotion, making them perfect for an introduction to Earth music.

‘Highway 61 Revisited’ by Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan’s sixth album, Highway 61 Revisited, released in 1965, continuing his divisive shift to electric guitar. Essentially, this album proved that wasn’t a phase, but fans and journalists were still outraged at the departure from his acoustic-based folk. Highway 61 Revisited is a masterpiece, however. It charted high in its time, and is still highly regarded as an essential album to this day.

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Introducing an alien to this album is a no-brainer. Can you imagine anything better than watching an alien become radicalized while listening to “Tombstone Blues”? Sure, there are plenty of better albums, Bob Dylan’s and otherwise, if I truly wanted to introduce an alien to 60s protest songs. But Highway 61 Revisited is also an accessible introduction to poetry, narrative, and abstract imagery. I’ll have this alien reading the Beat poets in no time.

‘Songs in the Key of Life’ by Stevie Wonder

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Stevie Wonder’s 1976 double album, Songs in the Key of Life, is another perfect example of an album with a wide range of emotions. This is one of Wonder’s most celebrated albums, released around the height of his commercial success. But just before this album, he considered quitting music altogether. However, he eventually scrapped this plan and signed the biggest recording deal in history at the time.

Musically, Songs in the Key of Life has had a profound influence on popular music for decades. It’s highly regarded as a culturally significant work, but it was also a personally significant album for Stevie Wonder. It recollected moments of his childhood, love and loss throughout his life, and spirituality. There are also songs about social justice, equality and love among all despite differences. For an alien learning about Earth music, there’s no better album for the world’s incredible diversity than Songs in the Key of Life.

‘Blue’ by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell’s 1971 album Blue is one of her most acclaimed works. It was written and recorded during a profound emotional period in her life: her breakup from Graham Nash and her passionate relationship with James Taylor. Mitchell’s melodic, crystalline vocals move through contrasting moments of agonizing strength and delicate fragility.

Lyrically, she explores the many facets of relationships, love, loss, and regret. Mitchell paints these scenes against a sparse backdrop, just acoustic guitar and piano. For an alien who’s never experienced the ache of loss, I’d play Blue in full. But I’d pay special attention to “Blue” and “Case of You”. This alien is going to learn about heartache, grief, passion, and the ecstasy of it all, and it’s going to learn the hard way: by listening to Blue.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns