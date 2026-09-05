3 Essential Art Rock Albums of the 2000s for Right-Brained Millennials

There’s a popular theory that separates left-brained and right-brained people. As the theory goes, people who think using the left side of their brain are more logical, factual, and realistic. Right-brained people are thought to be more creative, artistic, and emotional. Given this theory, these three essential art rock albums of the 2000s are for the right-brained millennials.

‘In Rainbows’ By Radiohead

Play video

In 2007, Radiohead‘s seventh album instantly ranked among their best work. With this release, the band finally gave us the sound they had been searching for. This resulted in one of the greatest art rock albums of all time. In Rainbows went to No. 1 in the US and the band’s homeland, the UK. Following its release, the band embarked on a world tour. Additionally, the band recorded their famous live video, In Rainbows – From The Basement, which showcased the band’s peak ability during this era.

Videos by VICE

‘A Ghost Is Born’ By Wilco

Play video

Though Jeff Tweedy was already the central figure in Wilco, A Ghost Is Born came off as a solo record. Following their 2002 release, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, the band encountered multiple lineup changes. This included the departure of guitarist and co-writer Jay Bennett. On A Ghost Is Born, Jeff Tweedy took on lead guitar duties himself. During the recording of the album, Tweedy’s addiction to painkillers led the singer-songwriter to believe he was going to die. This can be heard throughout the raw yet elegant 2004 release. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and earned the band a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

‘The Moon & Antarctica’ By Modest Mouse

Play video

On June 13, 2000, Modest Mouse’s third album saw the band branch out from their initial sound. For this release, the band incorporated elements of emo and art rock. The band’s popularity peaked years later, so this album is often overlooked. During the recording of the album, vocalist Isaac Broke was attacked in Chicago. His jaw was wired shut for nearly three months before finishing recording. The album peaked at No. 120 on the US Billboard 200 upon release, but has become a fan favorite over time. In interviews, Brock made it clear that the album was never intended for the mainstream.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images