3 Expert Gifting Tips to Keep Your Cuffing Season Romance Alive

Are you a last-minute Christmas shopper? Don’t worry, you’re certainly not alone.

Perhaps the most stressful part of the holiday season—you know, aside from the financial struggles and family drama—is deciding what to get your loved ones. This is especially difficult when it comes to significant others whom we’re trying to impress.

According to new research from Virgin Gifts, if you gift the wrong way, some might go as far as to consider you “rude.” This certainly isn’t a good look if you’re trying to sustain a healthy romantic relationship.

If you’ve put off holiday shopping for your partner this year, we’ve got your back. Here are three expert gifting tips for keeping your cuffing season romance alive.

1. Make Gifting a Personal Moment

When it comes to exchanging gifts with your lover, avoid being a show-off.

“This holiday season, make the act of gifting a new partner a personal and memorable moment between the two of you, rather than potentially putting them on the spot to react to a gift in a group setting,” says Gifting expert, Gabrielle Balaban, VP of Partnerships at Virgin Gifts.

If you were included in a group gifting arrangement, it may be appropriate to exchange at that time. Just make sure you’re not springing it on everyone out of nowhere.

“Opt to give gifts in a group setting when the occasion calls for it, like during a Friendmas or White Elephant party, rather than giving an unexpected gift in a group setting,” says Balaban. “This is considered etiquette to avoid, according to our study. Women are 37 percent more likely than men to find this gifting habit rude.”

2. Gift an Experience

Sometimes, no matter how hard we might try to stay on top of everything, the holiday season simply gets away from us. If you’re running late this year, don’t fret: you can always opt for an experience over a last-minute physical gift.

“A quarter of men (24 percent) and women (23 percent) are aligned that it sends a rude signal if it’s clear that your gift is a panic buy option secured last minute,” says Balaban. “When time is short, skip conventional last-minute gifts and opt for an unforgettable experience instead.”

Not only will this show your partner how well you know them and the types of experiences they’d enjoy, but it’s also easy to purchase at the last minute.

“Experience gifts don’t require weeks of planning, and you can be assured that there’s an experience out there to match your giftee’s interests or hobbies that they’ll find extremely thoughtful,” Balaban says. “Consider a local attraction, a unique food tour, or a flexible gift card so they can choose their own adventure. An experience gift guarantees you won’t give them a duplicate present, and you can avoid any eye-rolls.”

3. Don’t Gift ‘Subtle Digs’

Have you ever opened a beautifully-wrapped Christmas present only to realize it was a specific cleaning tool or workout gear you certainly didn’t ask for? Gifts that imply judgement or criticism will only ever hurt the recipient—even if it wasn’t your intention.

“Focus on your partner’s passions when gifting, avoiding gifts that imply ‘something needs to be fixed,’” says Balaban. “A majority of Millennials (57 percent) and Gen Z (53 percent) consider a ‘subtle dig’ gift the worst offense.”

And if you’re still all out of ideas, don’t be afraid to ask.

“For these generations, transparency is key, so consider asking for a wishlist to avoid misinterpretation,” Balaban says.