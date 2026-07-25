3 Female-Fronted Grunge Bands That Never Got the Recognition They Truly Deserved

In the 1990s, grunge broke through into the mainstream. With that, grunge bands popped up all over the country. The hybrid genre was a mix of elements of punk rock and metal. Some bands leaned more into each side of grunge. The new genre was heavily male-dominated. Certain female-fronted grunge bands were overshadowed and deserve more recognition. I have compiled a short list of women who contributed significantly to the grunge scene of the 90s

l7

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Formed in 1985, L7 were pioneers of grunge. Although they predate most grunge bands, leaning heavily into the punk rock side of the genre, they were full-on grunge in the 90s. Their second studio album, Smell The Magic, featured the band’s first single. The grunge track, “Shove”, was written by lead singer and guitarist Donita Sparks and guitarist/vocalist Suzanne Gardner.

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L7’s third studio album, Bricks Are Heavy, was the band’s first success. It peaked at No. 160 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Heatseekers chart. Additionally, their follow-up, Hungry For Stink, reached No. 117 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Heatseekers chart. Bassist Jennifer Finch, who normally took lead vocals on a few tracks per album, tragically passed away on July 18. Her death came a week after the band announced she had an aggressive form of brain cancer.

veruca salt

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Formed in Chicago in 1992, Veruca Salt was an alternative rock band that leaned heavily into grunge. Nina Gordon and Louise Post both shared lead vocal duties, as well as songwriting duties. Their 1994 single “Seether” became the band’s highest-charting hit, reaching No. 8 on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. American Thighs, their debut record, hit No. 1 on the US Heatseekers Albums chart in 1994. Additionally, their single “Volcano Girls” off their 1997 sophomore album peaked at No. 8 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart, their second to do so.

hammerbox

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This Seattle grunge band formed in 1990, right in the middle of the Northwest Grunge scene that was about to take over the airwaves. Their 1991 self-titled debut failed to chart, but helped to lay down the foundation of grunge. I love how lead singer Carrie Akre brilliantly contributed trombone to the album, an instrumental one wouldn’t think fits grunge. In 1993, they released Numb, which is often categorized as grunge-pop.

Shortly after promoting the record, Akre left the band to form an indie-rock group, Goodness. Hammerbox is highly underrated and overshadowed by the giants of grunge that came out of the same scene. Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, etc.