3 Female-Fronted Rock Bands of the 2000s That Deserve More Love

In the 2000s, rock music was still predominantly male-fronted. That doesn’t mean women didn’t rock, and actually, they penned some defining tracks for the decade. It’s time to show these female-fronted rock bands the love they deserve.

flyleaf

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In 2002, Flyleaf formed in Belton, Texas. Often categorized as a Christian rock band, their 2005 self-titled debut album leaned heavily into post-grunge. Their lead single, “I’m So Sick”, went to No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock chart in 2006. Lead singer Lacey Sturm originally fronted the band from 2002 until 2012. Kristen May took over from 2012 until the group disbanded in 2016. In 2022, they made a triumphant return with Strum fronting the band once again, and they continue to perform to this day.

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evanescence

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Formed in 1994, singer Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody have been the two core members of Evanescence for more than 30 years. Their debut album, Fallen, was released on March 4, 2003, nearly ten years after their formation. Their debut single, “Bring Me To Life”, was a massive hit, peaking at No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart and the Pop Airplay chart. In 2004, their debut, Fallen, won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. The band is currently on a major World Tour that will move over to the UK and Europe in September 2026.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

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In April 2003, Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their debut album Fever To Tell. Their third single, “Maps”, became the band’s signature track, peaking at No. 9 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart. They penned another successful single in 2009 with “Heads Will Roll”, a high-energy track that became one of their best-selling singles. In 2013, the band took a hiatus and returned in 2022 with a new album. Their fifth album, Cool It Down, received praise upon release, and the band received a Grammy Nomination for their single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”. In 2026, the band embarked on a 25th anniversary tour, which resulted in a live album on September 1, 2026. Additionally, the tour’s concert film will be released in select theaters in October.

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