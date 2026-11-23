Not to discredit Pearl Jam or Nirvana’s dominance in the 90s. The two bands earned their praise, and together they broke alternative music into the mainstream. Subsequently, alternative bands all over followed suit, and followed these pioneers into mainstream status. In this wave of band, some were lost into the overly saturate alternative market. In time, they’ve been forgotten, but truly, they deserved to be as big as Pearl Jam or Nirvana.

Veruca Salt

Arguably the most underrated 90s alternative group, Veruca Salt formed in Chicago in 1992. In the mid 90s, they released two Gold albums. Their 1994 debut album, American Thighs, featured the lead single, “Seether”. In 1994, the track peaked at No. 6 on the Alternative Airplay chart. They successfully followed up with Eight Arms To Hold You in 1998, peaking at No. 55 on the US Billboard 200. Right as the band was breaking into mainstream status, internal conflicts between Nina Gordon and Louise Post led to a breakup in 1998. Post attempted to rebuild the group in the early 2000s, but by then, alternative rock had changed directions, leaving Veruca Salt behind.

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Hum

One of the most innovative alternative bands to come out of the alternative takeover of the 90s is Hum. Their songs will take you on a journey as they blend post-hardcore and space rock. Formed in Champaign, Illinois, in 1989, they earned a No. 1 on the US Heatseekers album chart in 1995. Their third album, You’d Prefer An Astronaut, is considered to be the band’s masterpiece. The album garnered significant attention due to their successful single, “Stars”. Released in May 1995, the song peaked at No. 11 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Sadly, their 1997 follow-up didn’t match the success of their third album. In 2000, the band disbanded shortly after their label dropped them.

Screaming Trees

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Screaming Trees were part of the infamous grunge scene in the Pacific Northwest in the late 80s and early 90s. Famously, this scene generated the main bands that pushed grunge into the mainstream. Despite being a fixture in this scene, Screaming Trees never reached the heights of their peers. That’s not for lack of trying, though. They released a string of pioneering grunge albums throughout the late 80s. In August 1992, they released their most successful single at the peak of the grunge movement. It peaked at No. 5 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Tension between bandmates occurred during the tour promoting their 1992 album, Sweet Oblivion. With gaps between album releases and internal tension, Screaming Trees disbanded in 2000.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns