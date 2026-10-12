3 Forgotten Side Projects From Myspace Era Bands of the 2000s

Side projects have always been a way to prove that an artist can successfully approach music differently. During the Myspace era, it was easy for artists to start side projects. Many fans could easily find the side projects on the main band’s page. Here are 3 forgotten side projects from Myspace-era bands in the 2000s.

Cinematic Sunrise

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Craig Owens became known as the unique vocalist of the post-hardcore band Chiodos. Formed in Flint, Michigan, the band’s lyrics were horror-influenced, much like their band name. Being one of the darkest bands of this era, Owens and their keyboardist, Bradley Bell, created a happy-sounding side project. Cinematic Sunrise was a pop-punk band that only released one EP. They were a hidden gem in the Myspace era, with true fans being very familiar with this EP. Released in 2008, A Coloring Storybook And Long-Playing Record was exactly as it sounds: an album that came with a coloring book.

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The Network

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In 2003, the three members of Green Day secretly created a new-wave side project called The Network. They concealed their identity using masks, fake accents, and fake names. Ultimately, Green Day fans made the connection since the band was signed to Billie Joe Armstrong’s label. Armstrong performed as Mongo Fink, Mike Dirnt as Van Gough, and Tre Cool as The Snoo.

They released Money Money 2020 on September 30, 2003. Their cover of The Misfits’ “Teenagers From Mars” was featured on Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland in 2005. The band finally revealed their identities in 2013, and to everyone’s surprise, it was Green Day the whole time. In 2020, they released a second album, Money Money 2020 Part II: We Told Ya So!

Eat Me Raw

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In the mid-to-late 2000s, Christofer Drew, out of Joplin, MO, began releasing music as NeverShoutNever. His debut release, The Yippee EP, became massively popular on Myspace. His brand of folk mixed with emo was infectious for scene kids. It shocked fans when, around the same time, he launched a metalcore side project called Eatmewhileimhot!, later renamed Eat Me Raw.

In 2010, Drew released his debut album, What Is Love?, under the name NeverShoutNever. That same year, Eat Me Raw released their debut, xALBUMx, which peaked at No. 46 on the US Heatseekers Albums. They released a follow-up in 2012, Mushroom, before a five-year hiatus. They released an EP in 2017 and another titled EATMERAW in 2024.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns